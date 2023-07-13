High Disposable Income and Increasing Product Consumption Drive United States Coding & Marking Market to 2028: Key Players Focus on Strategic Partnerships for Growth

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "US Coding & Marking Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US coding & marking market is projected to be valued at approximately $1,321.74 MN in 2022, according to a comprehensive report released today.

The report provides complete information regarding consumer purchasing behavior and the adoption of coding & marking in the US. Major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the US coding & marking market to gain access to commercially launched products.

Key Highlights:

Significant Contribution to Global Economy: The US holds a significant share of the benchtop tools market and is expected to further grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. High affordability and rise in disposable income play an important role in driving the demand for the coding & marking market in the country.

Consistent Demand Driven by Government Regulations: Coding and marking solutions have found a consistent demand in the US owing to the frequent monitoring by government regulatory bodies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has been regulating the food code in the country since 1997.

Growth Opportunities in End-User Industries: Another key growth area for vendors in the coding and marking market arises from the growth of various end-user industries. For instance, almost every region in the country has witnessed considerable growth in the natural foods and beverages segment.

Increasing Demand for Organic Products: Over 15% of the US population prefers to consume food products with over 69% plant-based content driving the demand for organic products. Increasing demand for men's grooming products, organic cosmetics, and anti-aging products is boosting the demand for packaging, coding, and marking in the US.

High Disposable Income Drives Product Consumption: The demand for products is rising in the US, mainly due to the high disposable income. Increasing product consumption due to high disposable income is boosting packaging demand, thereby driving the e-growth of the coding and marking market.

Strong Demand from Cosmetics and Personal Care Segment: The US is one of the leading producers of cosmetics and personal care products and is the hub of prominent companies in this segment. The country is expected to witness a huge demand for coding and marking from the cosmetics and personal care segment.

List of Vendors:

Key Vendors:

Danaher

Dover

Brother Industries

Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Solutions

ITW Diagraph

Other Prominent Vendors:

ANSER

EBS Ink-Jet Systems

Iconotech

ID Technology

KEYENCE

Leibinger Group

Matthews International

Squid Ink

Zanasi

Laserax

REA Elektronik

SATO Holdings

Weber Marking Systems

Xaar

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter - 1: US Coding & Marking Market Overview

Executive Summary

Introduction

Key Findings

Chapter - 2: US Coding & Marking Market Projected (Revenue)

US: Projected Revenue of Coding & Marking (2022-2028) ($Millions)

Chapter - 3: US Coding & Marking Market Market Data (Revenue)

US: Projected Revenue by Technology (2022-2028); (Revenue $Mn)

US: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028); (Revenue $Mn)

US: Projected Revenue by Product Mix (2022-2028); (Revenue $Mn)

Chapter - 4: US Coding & Marking Market Prospects & Opportunities

US Coding & Marking Market Trends

US Coding & Marking Market Drivers

US Coding & Marking Market Constraints

Chapter - 5: US Coding & Marking Market Industry Overview

US Coding & Marking Market - Competitive Landscape

US Coding & Marking Market - Key Players

US Coding & Marking Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Chapter - 6: Appendix

