High Disposable Income and Increasing Product Consumption Drive United States Coding & Marking Market to 2028: Key Players Focus on Strategic Partnerships for Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

13 Jul, 2023, 13:45 ET

DUBLIN, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "US Coding & Marking Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US coding & marking market is projected to be valued at approximately $1,321.74 MN in 2022, according to a comprehensive report released today.

The report provides complete information regarding consumer purchasing behavior and the adoption of coding & marking in the US. Major players focus on strategic agreements, acquisitions, and collaboration with emerging players to enter the US coding & marking market to gain access to commercially launched products.

Key Highlights:

  • Significant Contribution to Global Economy: The US holds a significant share of the benchtop tools market and is expected to further grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. High affordability and rise in disposable income play an important role in driving the demand for the coding & marking market in the country.
  • Consistent Demand Driven by Government Regulations: Coding and marking solutions have found a consistent demand in the US owing to the frequent monitoring by government regulatory bodies. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has been regulating the food code in the country since 1997.
  • Growth Opportunities in End-User Industries: Another key growth area for vendors in the coding and marking market arises from the growth of various end-user industries. For instance, almost every region in the country has witnessed considerable growth in the natural foods and beverages segment.
  • Increasing Demand for Organic Products: Over 15% of the US population prefers to consume food products with over 69% plant-based content driving the demand for organic products. Increasing demand for men's grooming products, organic cosmetics, and anti-aging products is boosting the demand for packaging, coding, and marking in the US.
  • High Disposable Income Drives Product Consumption: The demand for products is rising in the US, mainly due to the high disposable income. Increasing product consumption due to high disposable income is boosting packaging demand, thereby driving the e-growth of the coding and marking market.
  • Strong Demand from Cosmetics and Personal Care Segment: The US is one of the leading producers of cosmetics and personal care products and is the hub of prominent companies in this segment. The country is expected to witness a huge demand for coding and marking from the cosmetics and personal care segment.

List of Vendors:

Key Vendors:

  • Danaher
  • Dover
  • Brother Industries
  • Hitachi Industrial Equipment & Solutions
  • ITW Diagraph

Other Prominent Vendors:

  • ANSER
  • EBS Ink-Jet Systems
  • Iconotech
  • ID Technology
  • KEYENCE
  • Leibinger Group
  • Matthews International
  • Squid Ink
  • Zanasi
  • Laserax
  • REA Elektronik
  • SATO Holdings
  • Weber Marking Systems
  • Xaar

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter - 1: US Coding & Marking Market Overview

  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Key Findings

Chapter - 2: US Coding & Marking Market Projected (Revenue)

  • US: Projected Revenue of Coding & Marking (2022-2028) ($Millions)

Chapter - 3: US Coding & Marking Market Market Data (Revenue)

  • US: Projected Revenue by Technology (2022-2028); (Revenue $Mn)
  • US: Projected Revenue by End-User (2022-2028); (Revenue $Mn)
  • US: Projected Revenue by Product Mix (2022-2028); (Revenue $Mn)

Chapter - 4: US Coding & Marking Market Prospects & Opportunities

  • US Coding & Marking Market Trends
  • US Coding & Marking Market Drivers
  • US Coding & Marking Market Constraints

Chapter - 5: US Coding & Marking Market Industry Overview

  • US Coding & Marking Market - Competitive Landscape
  • US Coding & Marking Market - Key Players
  • US Coding & Marking Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Chapter - 6: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r12e0u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Intelligent Evolution Strategies of Global and Chinese Automakers: Modular Platforms and Technology Planning

Key Players Transforming the Global Metabolomics Market: Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and More, Fueling Growth Opportunities by 2028

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.