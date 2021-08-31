High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025 To Record 5% CAGR due to Growing Popularity Of E-commerce | 17,000+ Technavio Reports
Aug 31, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the high-end bicycle market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.88 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The growing popularity of e-commerce, the surging adoption of e-bikes, and rising disposable income are some of the prominent factors offering immense growth opportunities. However, high maintenance of e-bikes, strong dominance of vehicles, and increasing preference for bicycle rentals will challenge the growth of the market participants.
High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
High-End Bicycle Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Hybrid Bikes
- Mountain Bikes
- Road Bikes
- Track Bikes
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our high-end bicycle market report covers the following areas:
- High-End Bicycle Market size
- High-End Bicycle Market trends
- High-End Bicycle Market industry analysis
High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the high-end bicycle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist high-end bicycle market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the high-end bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the high-end bicycle market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-end bicycle market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accell Group NV
- BH BIKES EUROPE SL
- Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Grimaldi Industri AB
- Klever Mobility Europe GmbH
- Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
- Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.
- Trek Bicycle Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
