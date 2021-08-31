High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025 To Record 5% CAGR due to Growing Popularity Of E-commerce | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

The growing popularity of e-commerce, the surging adoption of e-bikes, and rising disposable income are some of the prominent factors offering immense growth opportunities. However, high maintenance of e-bikes, strong dominance of vehicles, and increasing preference for bicycle rentals will challenge the growth of the market participants.

High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

High-End Bicycle Market is segmented as below:

Product

Hybrid Bikes



Mountain Bikes



Road Bikes



Track Bikes



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our high-end bicycle market report covers the following areas:

High-End Bicycle Market size

High-End Bicycle Market trends

High-End Bicycle Market industry analysis

High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the high-end bicycle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-end bicycle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-end bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-end bicycle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-end bicycle market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Accell Group NV

BH BIKES EUROPE SL

SL Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Dorel Industries Inc.

Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Grimaldi Industri AB

Klever Mobility Europe GmbH

Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

Trek Bicycle Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

