High-End Bicycle Market size to increase by USD 3.88 Bn | High growth expected in hybrid bikes segment | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Vendors are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are identified as the dominant players in the market.

The growing disposable incomes of consumers will benefit market players immensely during the forecast period. Improvements in the economic conditions in developing countries and the stable economic growth in developed countries have increased the disposable incomes of consumers globally. This coupled with rising awareness about health and fitness is encouraging consumers to invest in fitness equipment including high-end bicycles. Also, the rise in vehicle traffic is prompting people to consider bicycles for short-distance travel. This is encouraging vendors in the market to launch new models of high-end bicycles to cater to the growing demand. These factors will have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The full report offers detailed insights on the successful business strategies adopted by leading vendors and the various factors impacting the growth of the global high-end bicycle market.

High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

High-End Bicycle Market is segmented as below:

The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the high-end bicycle market size.

Product

Hybrid Bikes



Mountain Bikes



Road Bikes



Track Bikes



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

In terms of product, the demand for hybrid bikes will be significant during the forecast period. Hybrid bikes offer stability, comfort, and are easy to use. Also, they have a more upright riding position, making the ride more comfortable and safer. Hence, they becoming increasingly popular among cyclists, casual riders, commuters, as well as children. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. Similarly, the offline distribution channel segment accounted for maximum sales of high-end bicycles in 2021.

By geography, APAC will provide significant growth opportunities for high-end bicycle manufacturers during the forecast period. The region currently holds 33% of the global market share and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China and Japan are expected to emerge as key markets for high-end bicycles in the region. Also, the market will witness faster growth in APAC than in other regions. The high-end bicycle market report covers the following areas:

High-End Bicycle Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-end bicycle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-end bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-end bicycle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the high-end bicycle market vendors

High-End Bicycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.00% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

2.2.7 Support activities

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Hybrid bikes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Mountain bikes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Road bikes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Track bikes - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Growing disposable income

Exhibit 50: Increase in disposable income (2020)

9.1.2 Growing popularity of e-commerce

Exhibit 51: Adoption of Internet

9.1.3 Growing adoption of e-bikes

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 High maintenance of e-bikes

9.2.2 Strong dominance of vehicles

9.2.3 Increasing preference for bicycle rentals

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Smart features in high-end bikes

9.3.2 Increasing concerns regarding health and fitness

9.3.3 Reducing costs of lithium-ion batteries

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Accell Group NV

Exhibit 58: Accell Group NV - Overview

Exhibit 59: Accell Group NV - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Accell Group NV - Key news

Exhibit 61: Accell Group NV - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: Accell Group NV - Segment focus

11.4 BH BIKES EUROPE SL

Exhibit 63: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Overview

Exhibit 64: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Product and service

Exhibit 65: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Key offerings

11.5 Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Exhibit 66: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 67: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Key offerings

11.6 Dorel Industries Inc.

Exhibit 69: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 70: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 71: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 72: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 76: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Grimaldi Industri AB

Exhibit 77: Grimaldi Industri AB - Overview

Exhibit 78: Grimaldi Industri AB - Product and service

Exhibit 79: Grimaldi Industri AB - Key offerings

11.9 Klever Mobility Europe GmbH

Exhibit 80: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Overview

Exhibit 81: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Product and service

Exhibit 82: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Key offerings

11.10 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 83: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 84: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 85: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 86: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 87: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

Exhibit 88: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 89: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 90: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 91: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Trek Bicycle Corp.

Exhibit 92: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 93: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Product and service

Exhibit 94: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology

Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 98: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

