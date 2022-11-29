High-End Bicycle Market to Grow by USD 4786.35 Million, Leisure Products Industry Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high-end bicycle market has been categorized as a part of the global leisure products market. The parent market, the global leisure products market, covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-End Bicycle Market 2023-2027

The high-end bicycle market size is expected to grow by USD 4786.35 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the overall market environment, the current market scenario, and the latest trends and drivers. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

High-End Bicycle Market 2023-2027: Scope

The high-end bicycle market report covers the following areas:

High-End Bicycle Market 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Cicli Pinarello Srl, DAHON North America Inc., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Greenwit Technologies Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Kona Bicycle Co., LOOK Cycle International, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Samchuly Bicycle Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, SCOTT Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Storck Bicycle GmbH, and Trek Bicycle Corp. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Full Report

High-End Bicycle Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Hybrid bikes



Mountain bikes



Road bikes



Track bikes



Other bikes

The high-end bicycle market share growth in the hybrid bikes segment will be significant during the forecast period. A hybrid bicycle is a combination of a touring bike, a mountain bike, and a road bike, used for riding over different types of terrains. They can also be used for commuting on a daily basis. Hybrid bikes have benefits such as stability, comfort, and ease of use. Hence, their popularity among cyclists, casual riders, commuters, and children has increased significantly.

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to factors such as the availability of a large number of vendors and the increasing disposable income of a major share of the population. The growing disposable income allows people to opt for high-end bicycles for various applications.

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments, Request a PDF Sample

High-End Bicycle Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-end bicycle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-end bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-end bicycle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the high-end bicycle market vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000, which enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Children's Bicycle Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The children's bicycle market share is expected to increase by USD 3.07 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (18 inches, 20 inches, 16 inches, and 24 inches) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Sports Bicycle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sports bicycle market share is expected to increase by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers segmentation by product (mountain bicycles, cyclo-cross bicycles, road racing bicycles, and track bicycles) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

High-End Bicycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4786.35 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, the UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Cicli Pinarello Srl, DAHON North America Inc., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Greenwit Technologies Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Kona Bicycle Co., LOOK Cycle International, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Samchuly Bicycle Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, SCOTT Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Storck Bicycle GmbH, and Trek Bicycle Corp. Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global high-end bicycle market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global high-end bicycle market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hybrid bikes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hybrid bikes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Mountain bikes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Mountain bikes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Road bikes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Road bikes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Track bikes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Track bikes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Other bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Other bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Other bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Other bikes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Other bikes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Accell Group NV

Exhibit 120: Accell Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 121: Accell Group NV - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Accell Group NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Accell Group NV - Segment focus

12.4 BH BIKES EUROPE SL

SL Exhibit 124: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Overview

SL - Overview

Exhibit 125: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Product / Service

SL - Product / Service

Exhibit 126: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Key offerings

12.5 Cicli Pinarello Srl

Exhibit 127: Cicli Pinarello Srl - Overview



Exhibit 128: Cicli Pinarello Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Cicli Pinarello Srl - Key offerings

12.6 DAHON North America Inc.

Exhibit 130: DAHON North America Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: DAHON North America Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: DAHON North America Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Exhibit 133: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 134: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Key offerings

12.8 Dorel Industries Inc.

Exhibit 136: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Greenwit Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Greenwit Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Greenwit Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Greenwit Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Grimaldi Industri AB

Exhibit 146: Grimaldi Industri AB - Overview



Exhibit 147: Grimaldi Industri AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Grimaldi Industri AB - Key offerings

12.12 Klever Mobility Europe GmbH

Exhibit 149: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 150: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Key offerings

12.13 Kona Bicycle Co.

Exhibit 152: Kona Bicycle Co. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Kona Bicycle Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Kona Bicycle Co. - Key offerings

12.14 LOOK Cycle International

Exhibit 155: LOOK Cycle International - Overview



Exhibit 156: LOOK Cycle International - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: LOOK Cycle International - Key offerings

12.15 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

Exhibit 162: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Trek Bicycle Corp.

Exhibit 165: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio