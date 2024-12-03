High-End Bicycle Market to Grow by USD 5.03 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by E-Bike Adoption in Developing Countries, with AI Impacting Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global high-end bicycle market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.03 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.31% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of e-bikes in developing countries is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing concerns regarding health and fitness. However, high maintenance of e-bikes poses a challenge. Key market players include Accell Group NV, BH BIKES Europe SL, Cicli Pinarello Srl, DAHON North America Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Greenwit Technologies Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Kalkhoff Werke GmbH, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Kona Bicycle Co., LOOK Cycle International, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Samchully Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Storck Bicycle GmbH, Trek Bicycle Corp., and Youngone Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-End Bicycle Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Hybrid bikes, Mountain bikes, Road bikes, Track bikes, and Other bikes), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Accell Group NV, BH BIKES Europe SL, Cicli Pinarello Srl, DAHON North America Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Greenwit Technologies Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Kalkhoff Werke GmbH, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Kona Bicycle Co., LOOK Cycle International, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Samchully Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Storck Bicycle GmbH, Trek Bicycle Corp., and Youngone Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The high-end bicycle market is experiencing a boom in innovation and technological developments. Fine craftsmanship meets high performance in this industry, as cycling enthusiasts seek out premium materials like lightweight carbon fiber, titanium, and sophisticated alloys. Aerodynamic designs, precision engineering, and sophisticated suspension ensure strength, durability, agility, and overall performance. Parts and accessories, such as gearboxes, powerful brakes, and electronic components, are becoming increasingly advanced. Technological innovation and smart connectivity, including electronic shifting systems, are transforming the cycling experience. E-bikes, with their efficiency, sustainability, and eco-friendly features, are gaining popularity. Pedal assistance and streamlined designs with lighter batteries and e-specific components expand cycling possibilities. Luxury bikes offer built-in sensors, custom fitting services using 3D scanning and biomechanical analysis, and high-end components. The bicycle gearbox, a gearing system that uses rotational speed, torque, and drive wheels, is revolutionizing power transmission. High-speed bicycles with torque multiplication, inertia matching, and speed control are setting new standards for performance and safety. Despite the advancements, conventional bikes remain a favorite for riders who prefer a traditional cycling experience.

The high-end bicycle market is poised for growth due to the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of cycling. With the rise of desk-based jobs and sedentary lifestyles, the need for physical activity has become more crucial than ever. Cycling offers an efficient and low-impact exercise solution, reducing the strain and risk of injuries compared to other forms. Companies are promoting this activity as a means to combat the negative effects of prolonged sitting and improve overall well-being.

Market Challenges

The global high-end bicycle market, with a significant portion occupied by e-bikes, faces a major challenge due to their high maintenance costs. While e-bikes have gained popularity in developed regions like Europe , their adoption in developing countries, particularly in Asia-Pacific and South America , is hindered by the absence of necessary infrastructure. The lack of bicycle lanes and secure lock systems in public areas increases the risk of theft and discourages potential buyers. These challenges limit the sales growth of high-end bicycles, especially e-bikes, in these markets.

Segment Overview

This high-end bicycle market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Hybrid bikes

1.2 Mountain bikes

1.3 Road bikes

1.4 Track bikes

1.5 Other bikes Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Hybrid bikes- The global high-end bicycle market is experiencing growth, with hybrid bicycles leading the way. Hybrid bikes combine elements of mountain, touring, and road bikes, making them versatile for various terrains. Their flat handlebars, brakes, and gear components resemble mountain bikes, while their lightweight design and smooth tires are reminiscent of road bikes. The upright riding position ensures comfort and safety, making hybrid bikes popular among cyclists, commuters, and children. Customization and increased demand from sports enthusiasts are driving the segment's growth. Vendors like Trek Bicycle Corp. And Dorel Industries Inc. Are capitalizing on this trend, offering high-end hybrid bicycles through brands like SPILLO and BH Bikes Europe SL. The availability of both conventional and electric hybrid bikes is further fueling market expansion. Owing to their versatility, comfort, and popularity, hybrid bikes are expected to remain the largest segment of the global high-end bicycle market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The high-end bicycle market is a niche segment of the cycling industry, catering to the demands of discerning cycling enthusiasts. These bicycles are renowned for their fine craftsmanship, high performance, and premium materials. Lightweight carbon fiber, titanium, and sophisticated alloys are commonly used to create agile and durable frames. Aerodynamic designs, precision engineering, and sophisticated suspension systems ensure strength, durability, and overall performance. Parts and accessories, such as gearboxes, powerful brakes, and electronic components, are meticulously selected for their technological innovation, smart connectivity, and electronic shifting systems. The boom in innovation and technological development in the high-end bicycle market has led to the emergence of lightweight E-bikes, offering improved efficiency and sustainability. The focus on efficiency, sustainability, and technological advancements sets the high-end bicycle market apart from mass-market offerings.

Market Research Overview

