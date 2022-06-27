High-End Bicycle Market to Record 5% CAGR due to Growing Disposable Income | Technavio

Jun 27, 2022, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the High-End Bicycle Market size and it is expected to grow by USD 3.88 billion at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Buy the sample report now!
The growing popularity of e-commerce, the surging adoption of e-bikes, and rising disposable income are some of the prominent factors offering immense growth opportunities. However, high maintenance of e-bikes, strong dominance of vehicles, and increasing preference for bicycle rentals will challenge the growth of the market participants.
High-End Bicycle Market Segmentation
- Product
- Hybrid Bikes
- Mountain Bikes
- Road Bikes
- Track Bikes
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
The segment of hybrid bikes will significantly increase its market share in high-end bicycles. Due to their stability, comfort, and ease of use, hybrid bikes have become incredibly popular with commuters, cyclists, casual riders, and kids. Additionally, hybrid bicycles feature a more upright riding position that increases comfort and safety when riding through traffic. It is also anticipated that the growing interest in hybrid bicycles among sports fans would support the segment's expansion.
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research,
a Sample Report
High-End Bicycle Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The high-end bicycle market report covers the following areas:
- High-End Bicycle Market size
- High-End Bicycle Market trends
- High-End Bicycle Market industry analysis
High-End Bicycle Market Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the high-end bicycle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings,
offerings, Read Latest Sample Report.
High-End Bicycle Market Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist high-end bicycle market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the high-end bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the high-end bicycle market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-end bicycle market vendors
|
High-End Bicycle Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.00%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 3.88 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.92
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2021 & 2025
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 17: Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Hybrid bikes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 19: Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Mountain bikes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 21: Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Road bikes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 23: Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Track bikes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2021-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
- Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 55: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 56: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Accell Group NV
- Exhibit 58: Accell Group NV - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Accell Group NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Accell Group NV - Key news
- Exhibit 61: Accell Group NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Accell Group NV - Segment focus
- 11.4 BH BIKES EUROPE SL
- Exhibit 63: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Overview
- Exhibit 64: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Key offerings
- 11.5 Derby Cycle Holding GmbH
- Exhibit 66: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Key offerings
- 11.6 Dorel Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 69: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: ?Dorel Industries Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 72: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 73: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Grimaldi Industri AB
- Exhibit 77: Grimaldi Industri AB - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Grimaldi Industri AB - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Grimaldi Industri AB - Key offerings
- 11.9 Klever Mobility Europe GmbH
- Exhibit 80: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Key offerings
- 11.10 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 83: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 86: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.
- Exhibit 88: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 90: ?Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 91: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Trek Bicycle Corp.
- Exhibit 92: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 93: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 94: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 96: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 98: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations
