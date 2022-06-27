High-End Bicycle Market to Record 5% CAGR due to Growing Disposable Income | Technavio

High-End Bicycle Market Segmentation

Product

Hybrid Bikes



Mountain Bikes



Road Bikes



Track Bikes



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The segment of hybrid bikes will significantly increase its market share in high-end bicycles. Due to their stability, comfort, and ease of use, hybrid bikes have become incredibly popular with commuters, cyclists, casual riders, and kids. Additionally, hybrid bicycles feature a more upright riding position that increases comfort and safety when riding through traffic. It is also anticipated that the growing interest in hybrid bicycles among sports fans would support the segment's expansion.

High-End Bicycle Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The high-end bicycle market report covers the following areas:

High-End Bicycle Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the high-end bicycle market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

High-End Bicycle Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist high-end bicycle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the high-end bicycle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the high-end bicycle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-end bicycle market vendors

High-End Bicycle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.00% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 3.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Leisure products

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2021 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 17: Hybrid bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Hybrid bikes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.4 Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 19: Mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Mountain bikes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.5 Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 21: Road bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Road bikes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.6 Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 23: Track bikes - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Track bikes - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel

Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 30: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 32: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2021-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 48: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 55: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Accell Group NV

Exhibit 58: Accell Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 59: Accell Group NV - Business segments



Exhibit 60: Accell Group NV - Key news



Exhibit 61: Accell Group NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 62: Accell Group NV - Segment focus

11.4 BH BIKES EUROPE SL

SL Exhibit 63: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Overview

SL - Overview

Exhibit 64: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Product and service

SL - Product and service

Exhibit 65: BH BIKES EUROPE SL - Key offerings

11.5 Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

Exhibit 66: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 67: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 68: Derby Cycle Holding GmbH - Key offerings

11.6 Dorel Industries Inc.

Exhibit 69: Dorel Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Dorel Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: ?Dorel Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 72: Dorel Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: Dorel Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.7 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 74: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.8 Grimaldi Industri AB

Exhibit 77: Grimaldi Industri AB - Overview



Exhibit 78: Grimaldi Industri AB - Product and service



Exhibit 79: Grimaldi Industri AB - Key offerings

11.9 Klever Mobility Europe GmbH

Exhibit 80: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 81: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Klever Mobility Europe GmbH - Key offerings

11.10 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 83: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Merida Industry Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Specialized Bicycle Components Inc.

Exhibit 88: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 90: ?Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Specialized Bicycle Components Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Trek Bicycle Corp.

Exhibit 92: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 94: Trek Bicycle Corp. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 95: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 96: Research Methodology



Exhibit 97: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 98: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 99: List of abbreviations

