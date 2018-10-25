High-End Custom Home Builder & Architectural Millwork Shop, Woodmeister, Receives a Total Brand Refresh

BOSTON, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 451 Agency is thrilled to unveil a comprehensive brand refresh for Woodmeister Master Builders. The new look and feel, highlighted by a completely new website and logo reimagining, showcases the sophistication and luxury associated with the brand's craftsmanship.

Woodmeister is an award-winning high-end custom home builder specializing in premium residential construction, architectural millwork, custom cabinetry, and personalized property management. Founded in 1980, Woodmeister's craftsmanship has never wavered, but the president recognized a need to inject new life into the overall brand to continue to resonate with exacting customers and partners.

"The astonishing skill and technique Woodmeister applies to their craft is second to none," said 451 Agency Founding Partner AJ Gerritson. "Our job was to make sure their online and offline brand experience complemented the masterful work they do."

451 Agency worked with Woodmeister to establish a tone of voice for the company, along with a visual identity and photography guidelines, all culminating in a complete redesign of the Woodmeister website and a print advertising campaign. 451 Agency also worked to establish primary and secondary brand typefaces, and created a library of headlines, subhead and long copy assets. To view the full case study please visit https://451agency.com/our-work/woodmeister.

