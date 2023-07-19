High-End Furniture Market in North America to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% from 2021 to 2026|Century Furniture LLC, Cococo Home Inc., Gilani Furniture, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-end furniture market in North America size is estimated to grow by USD 2.69 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Brown Jordan International Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Cococo Home Inc., Gilani Furniture, Grayson Living, Herman Miller Inc., Hermes International SA, Kimball International Inc., Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids, and Restoration Hardware Inc. among others. Download a Sample Report Now!

High-End Furniture Market Insights In North America -

Vendors : 15+, Including Brown Jordan International Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Cococo Home Inc., Gilani Furniture, Grayson Living , Herman Miller Inc., Hermes International SA, Kimball International Inc., Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids, and Restoration Hardware Inc. among others.

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) and Geography (US, Canada , and Mexico )

Major Drivers - The growing popularity of multi-functional luxury furniture drives the high-end furniture market growth in North America during the forecast period. One of the main examples of multi-functional luxury furniture is a bedroom that can be rapidly transformed into an entertainment and study area using a wall bed. Other segments of luxury multi-functional furniture products are chairs that can fold into couches, a bed that can be customized into a full bookshelf, and desks that be transformed into dining tables. For instance, the recent developments and innovations in the high-end luxury furniture category is the launch of a multi-functional high-end furniture product, Kojin Grill, by internationally-acclaimed luxury furniture specialist Jaime Alexander International Ltd. Hence, such new product launches and innovations are expected to drive the high-end furniture market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Significant Trends - The increasing demand for luxury furniture among millennials is an emerging trend in the high-end furniture market in North America. There is a significant increase in the millennial population globally which is increasing the demand for luxury furniture. As per 2020 data, millennials account for 72 million and are considered the most spending demographic segment in the US. Due to the rise in disposable income among millennials, there is a significant increase in demand for high-end luxury furniture. One of the most adopted segments in high-end furniture among millennials includes the recliner sofa and recliner chair segment. Hence, it is expected that the rise in the adoption of high-end furniture is expected to drive the high-end furniture market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key challenges - Frequent product recalls are a major challenge impeding the high-end furniture market growth in North America during the forecast period. One of the main issues with product recalls is that it negatively impacts the reputation of any organization as well as the industry and affects the prominent players operating in the market. There have been numerous product recalls which have happened in the furniture market in North America over the past few years. For instance, in 2021, there was a product recall of high-end luxury char which failed to meet the standards of lead paints. Another significant example of a product recall in the US is a company called Jimco Lamp & Manufacturing Co., which has recalled 110,000 accent tables that had charging units. Hence, such product recalls are expected to hinder the high-end furniture market growth in North America during the forecast period.

The high-end furniture market in North America report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

High-End Furniture Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.56 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Brown Jordan International Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Cococo Home Inc., Gilani Furniture, Grayson Living, Herman Miller Inc., Hermes International SA, Kimball International Inc., Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids, and Restoration Hardware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

