High-End Furniture Market Size in North America to Grow by USD 2.69 bn | Technavio

Mar 21, 2022, 05:45 ET
NEW YORK , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-end furniture market in North America is expected to grow by USD 2.69 bn from 2021 and 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%, according to Technavio's estimates.
Technavio offers market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read Free Sample Report
High-end Furniture Market in North America 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the high-end furniture market in North America provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Brown Jordan International Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Cococo Home Inc., Gilani Furniture, Grayson Living, Herman Miller Inc., Hermes International SA, Kimball International Inc., Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids, and Restoration Hardware Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- High-end Furniture Market in North America size
- High-end Furniture Market in North America trends
- High-end Furniture Market in North America industry analysis
The rising popularity of multi-functional luxury furniture is driving the high-end furniture market growth in North America. However, factors such as frequent product recalls may impede the market growth.
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!
High-End Furniture Market Size in North America 2022-2026: Segmentation
By distribution channel, the market has been segmented into offline and online. The offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment includes the sales of high-end furniture through various offline channels, such as specialty furniture stores, department stores, and others. These channels are the most preferred means for the distribution of high-end furniture items by vendors, manufacturers, and distributors operating in the market. Offline stores enable consumers to touch and feel high-end furniture as a part of the buying process, which enables consumers to physically experience the product before purchasing them. Such factors will boost the segment growth during the forecast period.
By geography, the market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US will account for the highest market share growth during the forecast period. It is the key country for the high-end furniture market in North America. Moreover, market growth in this country will be faster than the growth of the market in Mexico. The growing real estate industry will drive the high-end furniture market growth in the US during the forecast period.
Learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market. View Our Free Sample Report Now
High end Furniture Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist high-end furniture market growth in North America during the next five years
- Estimation of the high-end furniture market size in North America and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the high-end furniture market in North America
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of high-end furniture market vendors in North America
Related Reports:
Luxury Furniture Market in APAC by Distribution channel and Application - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Online Household Furniture Market in the US by Product and Material - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
High End Furniture Market In North America Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.38%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.69 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.56
|
Regional analysis
|
US, Canada, and Mexico
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 79%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Brown Jordan International Inc., Century Furniture LLC, Cococo Home Inc., Gilani Furniture, Grayson Living, Herman Miller Inc., Hermes International SA, Kimball International Inc., Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids, and Restoration Hardware Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
For more valuable insights, Download Latest Free Sample Report
Table of Contents
1. Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1
Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2
Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3
Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5
Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6
Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 07: Parent market
Exhibit 08: Market characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 09: Value chain analysis
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovations
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 10: Market segments
3.2 Market size 2021
3.3 Market definition
Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 21: Distribution channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
Exhibit 22: Comparison by Distribution channel
5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 23: Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 24: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 25: Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 26: Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6. Customer landscape
6.1 Overview
Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria
Exhibit 28: Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
7.2 Geographic comparison
Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 31: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 32: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 33: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 34: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 35: Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
Exhibit 36: Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
7.6 Market opportunity by geography
Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography
8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rising popularity of multi-functional luxury furniture
8.1.2 Increasing number of new high-end furniture showroom launches
8.1.3 Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the region
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Frequent product recalls
8.2.2 Unstable prices of raw materials
8.2.3 Stringent regulations related to luxury furniture
Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growth in demand for luxury furniture among millennials
8.3.2 Technological innovations
8.3.3 Growing demand for high-end furniture products through e-commerce
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape
The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.
9.2 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption
Exhibit 41: Industry risks
9.3 Competitive scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 42: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Brown Jordan International Inc.
Exhibit 44: Brown Jordan International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 45: Brown Jordan International Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 46: Brown Jordan International Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 47: Brown Jordan International Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Century Furniture LLC
Exhibit 48: Century Furniture LLC - Overview
Exhibit 49: Century Furniture LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 50: Century Furniture LLC - Key offerings
10.5 Cococo Home Inc.
Exhibit 51: Cococo Home Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 52: Cococo Home Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 53: Cococo Home Inc. - Key offerings
10.6 Gilani Furniture
Exhibit 54: Gilani Furniture - Overview
Exhibit 55: Gilani Furniture - Product and service
Exhibit 56: Gilani Furniture - Key offerings
10.7 Grayson Living
Exhibit 57: Grayson Living - Overview
Exhibit 58: Grayson Living - Product and service
Exhibit 59: Grayson Living - Key offerings
10.8 Herman Miller Inc.
Exhibit 60: Herman Miller Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 61: Herman Miller Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 62: Herman Miller Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 63: Herman Miller Inc. - Segment focus
10.9 Hermes International SA
Exhibit 64: Hermes International SA - Overview
Exhibit 65: Hermes International SA - Business segments
Exhibit 66: Hermes International SA - Key offerings
Exhibit 67: Hermes International SA - Segment focus
10.10 Kimball International Inc.
Exhibit 68: Kimball International Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 69: Kimball International Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 70: Kimball International Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 71: Kimball International Inc. - Segment focus
10.11 Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids
Exhibit 72: Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids - Overview
Exhibit 73: Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids - Product and service
Exhibit 74: Kindel Furniture Company Grand Rapids - Key offerings
10.12 Restoration Hardware Inc.
Exhibit 75: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 76: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 77: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 78: Restoration Hardware Inc. - Segment focus
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and Caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 80: Research Methodology
Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 82: Information sources
11.4 List of abbreviations
Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article