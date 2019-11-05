High-End Hair Maker Lustro Hair Opens First Showrooms in Dallas, Houston

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lustro Hair, a renowned supplier of 100% human hair products, has opened its original showroom in Dallas, Texas, where the company is based. This multi-purpose space houses a wide assortment of premium hair products, in stock and on display, enabling prospective customers to sample Lustro Hair's collection of extensions, waves and wigs in person.

Hair salons, stylists and other wholesale buyers are all welcome to make an appointment to visit the showroom and select the products best suited for their — and their clients — needs.

Lustro Hair's showroom also will serve as a venue for hosting networking events for hair professionals, including salon owners/operators, stylists, and influencers in the wig industry.

In addition to the Dallas showroom, Lustro Hair also has opened two satellite showrooms in the Houston area. Now wig lovers in two of the biggest markets in the country can try out the highest-quality products available and experience themselves the Lustro Hair difference.

Lustro Hair is foremost an e-commerce brand, offering online buyer protection and refund policies, as well as allowing returns or exchanges of any product within 60 days of purchase.

"Come visit any of our three showrooms and feel the premium quality of Lustro Hair first hand," Dr. Lucas Lu, the company's founder and CEO, said. "We guarantee customer satisfaction and are deeply committed to delivering only the finest in real human hair."

While all visitors are welcome, Lustro Hair showroom visits are by appointment only.

14785 Preston Road, Suite 370 2100 West Loop South, Suite 829 Dallas, Texas 75254 Houston, Texas 77027 (833) 258-7876 (713) 292-8746





2600 South Shore Boulevard, Suite 391

League City, Texas 77573

(281) 946-3770

To view products or learn more about Lustro Hair, where transparency comes naturally, visit lustrohair.com.

About Lustro Hair

At Lustro, we strive to enhance the natural beauty of our customers, a beauty that is uniquely their own—and theirs to celebrate. We seek out only the finest in natural, human hair product, enabling them to preserve and enhance their individual styles. We believe that style and technology can go hand in hand. Our top-of-the-line wigs, waves and extensions are both comfortably and fashionably wearable. In an industry known for products that lack integrity, we aim for quality, consistency and transparency, across the board—every time. Find your style today at lustrohair.com.

Media Contact: Mark Brinkerhoff

(817) 681-5739

contact@lustrohair.com

SOURCE Lustro Hair

Related Links

https://lustrohair.com

