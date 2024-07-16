High-end Kinnotake Resorts Introduces New Concept Ryokan "No Overnight Stays, Experience Hideaway Ryokan Like a Ninja - Kinnotake Saryo" to Overseas Market

HAKONE, Japan, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinnotake Resorts, operated by Kinnotake Corporation in Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, has announced the introduction of "No Overnight Stays, Experience Hideaway Ryokan like a Ninja - Kinnotake Saryo" to the global market. Located just 90 minutes from Tokyo, Hakone serves as a hub for traditional ryokan (Japanese-style inn) experiences and day trips, offering unique cultural and natural attractions. Kinnotake Resorts strives to create memorable experiences for travelers from around the world.

Photo: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108173/202406212505/_prw_PI1fl_0Ewd2uJh.jpg

Kinnotake Saryo (tea house) adopts a private hideaway style, emphasizing privacy with check-in, check-out, and room service all conducted within the room, with no contact with other guests. This unique "No Overnight Stays" concept features a total of six Japanese-themed guest rooms. The ground floor accommodates four rooms, each with distinctive designs and open-air onsen (hot spring). Recently renovated, the second floor offers two spacious rooms measuring 43 square meters each, with direct access to private open-air onsen via private staircases.

The onsen water, sourced from the Owakudani valley in Hakone, can be enjoyed at the guest's convenience and is characterized by its weakly acidic pH of 2.1 and composition of sulfuric-calcium-chloride springs, accompanied by a gentle sulfur scent smelt upon approaching the onsen.

Lunch options include "Japanese Black Beef Shabu-shabu (meat and vegetable hotpot) Meal," with plans to expand the culinary offerings to include seafood and vegetarian dishes. Guests are encouraged to indulge in private dining experiences akin to Kaiseki cuisine, a traditional Japanese course meal, savoring quality time with loved ones.

Kinnotake Saryo offers adults a unique opportunity to experience relaxation through soothing onsen, exquisite cuisine, and an exceptional atmosphere -- all within a short timeframe, embodying the essence of a Hideaway Ryokan like a Ninja.

About Kinnotake Saryo

Location: 817-460 Sengokuhara, Hakone-machi, Ashigarashimo-gun, Kanagawa Prefecture

Closed: Saturdays and Sundays

https://kinnotake-resorts.com/kinnotake-saryo/en/

About Kinnotake Resorts

Established in Hakone in 1947, Kinnotake Resorts' mission is to cultivate diverse talents, foster continuous growth, and harness the timeless power of bamboo to create extraordinary experiences that positively impact every guest's life.

Official website: https://kinnotake-resorts.com/en/?lang=en

For more information, visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202406212505-O1-HZ69OQ56.pdf

