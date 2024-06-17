High-End Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market size is set to grow by USD 1.71 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing popularity of luxury home appliances boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high-end stick vacuum cleaner market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.71 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Increasing popularity of luxury home appliances is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand from online retailing. However, availability of low-cost manual labor in developing countries poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG., Atrix International Inc., BISSELL, Dyson Group Co., iVision Vacuum srl, JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Numatic International Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Proscenic, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SEB Developpement SA, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tineco Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global high-end stick vacuum cleaner market 2024-2028

High-End Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.6% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1712.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.18 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 35% Key countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and France Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG., Atrix International Inc., BISSELL, Dyson Group Co., iVision Vacuum srl, JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Numatic International Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Proscenic, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SEB Developpement SA, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tineco Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The global high-end stick vacuum cleaner market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing adoption of online shopping. Factors such as the growing number of Internet users, trust in online retailing, and availability of quick shipping contribute to this trend. Major e-commerce platforms offer a wide range of high-end stick vacuum cleaners from brands like Dyson, Shark, and Tineco. Secure transactions and cash-on-delivery options further boost sales. In the US, online retail sales are projected to reach USD1.14 trillion by 2023, presenting cost-saving opportunities for vendors. This growth in online retailing is expected to continue driving the high-end stick vacuum cleaner market.

The high-end stick vacuum cleaner market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer demand for efficient and convenient cleaning solutions. Features such as powerful suction, lightweight design, and cordless functionality are driving the trend. Popular brands offer various models with advanced technologies like HEPA filtration, adjustable power settings, and rechargeable batteries.

The market is competitive with companies continually releasing new and innovative products. Consumers are looking for stick vacuums that provide excellent performance, ease of use, and long battery life. Additionally, the integration of smart technology and Wi-Fi connectivity is becoming a desirable feature in high-end stick vacuum cleaners. Overall, the market is expected to continue growing as consumers seek out premium cleaning solutions for their homes.

Market Challenges

The global high-end stick vacuum cleaner market faces challenges in developing countries due to the availability of low-cost labor. Manual workers, including housemaids and commercial cleaners, are preferred over high-end vacuum cleaners. The informal economy, which accounts for a significant portion of the labor force, presents issues such as high youth unemployment and skills shortages. Additionally, child labor remains prevalent in some regions, potentially hindering market growth. These factors collectively impact the demand for high-end stick vacuum cleaners in the affected markets.

The high-end stick vacuum cleaner market faces several challenges. Homeowners seek powerful suction and versatility in their vacuum cleaners. Lightweight design is another essential factor. However, maintaining a balance between power and portability can be difficult. Components like filters and batteries require regular maintenance. Cost is also a significant challenge, as high-end stick vacuums can be pricey.

Competition from other types of vacuums, such as canister and upright models, adds to the market's complexity. Additionally, consumers expect long battery life, effective filtration, and easy-to-use features. Corners and tight spaces can be hard to reach, making maneuverability a key consideration. Overall, meeting these demands while keeping costs reasonable and maintaining a competitive edge is a significant challenge for manufacturers in the high-end stick vacuum cleaner market.

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Application 2.1 Residential

2.2 Commercial Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The high-end stick vacuum cleaner market encompasses sales through various offline channels, such as specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and convenience stores. Specialty stores, including brand-specific and multi-branded outlets, cater to consumers' preference for purchasing high-end stick vacuum cleaners. Department stores, like Tesco, Lowes, and Home Depot, offer a wide range of home appliances and provide personal assistance, driving demand. Hypermarkets and supermarkets, known for discounted prices and knowledgeable sales personnel, anticipate increased demand for high-end stick vacuum cleaners.

Research Analysis

The high-end stick vacuum cleaner market caters to modern households seeking time-saving, powerful, and versatile cleaning solutions. These devices, featuring sleek designs and cordless operation, offer quick cleaning technology through advanced filtration systems and intelligent sensors.

International e-commerce platforms facilitate online transactions for these upgraded vacuums, which may include rechargeable batteries and powerful suction for various surfaces such as floors, draperies, cushions, and upholstery. Heavier vacuums have been replaced by these lightweight structures, providing high-performance cleaning solutions without the constraint of a wire. The battery-operated cordless vacuum cleaners have revolutionized vacuuming jobs, offering convenience and efficiency for users.

Market Research Overview

The High-End Stick Vacuum Cleaner market represents a significant segment in the broader vacuum cleaner industry. These advanced devices offer superior suction power, lightweight design, and versatile functionality. High-end stick vacuums utilize various technologies such as lithium-ion batteries, cyclonic filtration, and intelligent sensors for optimal performance.

They are designed to cater to various floor types, including hardwood, tile, and carpet. The market for these vacuums is driven by consumer demand for convenience, effectiveness, and aesthetics. Additionally, the increasing popularity of cordless and compact appliances contributes to the growth of this market. The high-end stick vacuum cleaner market is expected to continue its expansion due to ongoing technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences.

