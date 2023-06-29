High-End Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market size to grow by USD 1,668.69 million from 2022 to 2027; APAC is estimated to account for 34% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-end stick vacuum cleaner market size is expected to grow by USD 1,668.69 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.66% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is estimated to account for 34% of the market's overall growth. Due to the rapid population growth and increasing urbanization, the demand for high-end vacuum cleaners has increased significantly in recent years. China is one of the largest markets for high-end stick vacuum cleaners in the region. Moreover, rising standards of living and growing trends in home cleaning have increased the demand for top-of-the-line vacuum cleaners in the country. Hence, such factors boost the regional market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market share of various regions- Download sample report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High-End Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market 2023-2027

High-End Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market: Market Dynamics

High-End Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market: Increasing popularity of luxury home appliances to drive growth

The increasing popularity of luxury home appliances drives the market growth during the forecast period. High-end stick vacuums are versatile. Also, they are lightweight devices and come in a variety of sizes and styles.

Factors like these make them perfect for any home as they can be easily stored in a closet or corner of the room. Along with the style and comfort, high-end stick vacuums impress with innovative technology. Hence, such factors boost the market growth during the forecast period.

High-End Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market: Growing Demand From Online Retailing

Growing demand from online retailing is an emerging market trend shaping the high-end stick vacuum cleaner market growth during the forecast period. Due to the rapid penetration of the Internet and smartphones, online shopping has become very convenient and more and more accepted among people.

Furthermore, secure transactions and cash-on-delivery options have increased the demand for high-end stick vacuum cleaners in online sales channels. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key High-End Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Players:

The high-end stick vacuum cleaner market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, Atrix International Inc., BISSELL Homecare Inc., Dyson Group Co., iVision Vacuum srl, JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Numatic International Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Proscenic, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SEB Developpement SA, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tineco Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

High-End Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market: Segmentation Analysis

This high-end stick vacuum cleaner market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), application (residential and commercial), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes sales of products such as luxury stick vacuum cleaners through specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and clubhouse stores. Furthermore, even though offline sales channels are losing market share and popularity, extensive and innovative marketing activities will lead to a steady increase in sales of high-end stick vacuum cleaners through offline sales channels during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

The stick vacuum cleaner market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.24% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 3,241.58 million. This stick vacuum cleaner market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (home and commercial), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing popularity of home appliances is notably driving the market growth.

The vacuum truck market size is expected to increase by USD 416.93 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.41%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the vacuum truck market segmentation by application (industrial, excavation, general cleaning, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising use of vacuum trucks in industrial cleaning is one of the key factors driving the global vacuum truck market growth.

High-End Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.66% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,668.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, Atrix International Inc., BISSELL Homecare Inc., Dyson Group Co., iVision Vacuum srl, JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Miele and Cie. KG, Numatic International Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Proscenic, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SEB Developpement SA, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Tineco Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 158: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 159: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 160: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 161: Stanley Black and Decker Inc. - Key offerings

