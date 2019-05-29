High Falls Extracts Has Grown Into High Falls Hemp | NY

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High Falls Extracts is proud to announce a brand refresh. Introducing the new HIGH FALLS HEMP | NY. The re-imagined brand will be showcased at New York's Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo (CWCBExpo) May 30 - June 1 at Booth 427.

In the highly competitive CBD industry, where hundreds of CBD brands are vying for the attention of eager, curious consumers, HIGH FALLS HEMP | NY is uniquely positioned to provide New Yorkers with locally grown and produced CBD-infused products as a New York State licensed hemp grower.

During 2017, retired Wall Street executive Rick Weissman was vetting investments in the legal cannabis space and discovered the incredible wellness benefits of hemp-derived CBD. Both Rick and his wife Tricia began to use CBD to treat various issues. They experienced relief from knee, back and hip pain, additionally they started sleeping better, and were able to exercise more often. Together they founded the company and secured the NY State hemp growers license for the 2018 growing season. High Falls base of farming operations is in High Falls New York, with marketing offices in New York City.

"We are excited for the launch of our new CBD brand, which will allow consumers to unlock the healing benefits of the hemp plant," said President Rick Weissman. "High Falls products give customers a trusted local source for hemp-derived CBD, allowing them to get as close to these healing plants as possible."

As High Falls Hemp NY is being launched, the firm has entered into relationships with strategic partners who will help guide the venture to the next level:

Jeffrey Hill is a consumer products branding expert who is now focused on the CBD wellness industry. He is also host of a new radio show: NYCBD with Jeffrey Hill on WOR Radio, the #1 talk radio station in NYC, syndicated on iHeart Radio in their podcast library. Jeff is instrumental in the brand repositioning for High Falls consumer products, as well as strategic business planning overall.

Matt Brewer runs the firm Global Hemp Agronomy and consults with hemp and cannabis operators around the world. He has clients in Columbia, Spain, Australia and in the US. Matt is assisting High Falls in all phases of agriculture operations.

Chris Weidling is president of Weid Capital. Chris is driving the current capital raise of $2mm and is advising on various strategic aspects of the High Falls business.

The soul of the new brand originates from their family-owned farm in Upstate New York. Their mission is to grow and produce the highest quality hemp for CBD-infused supplements, tinctures and topical care products. High Falls is crafting their products with a "seed to soul" philosophy, all in the great state of New York.

The heartbeat of HIGH FALLS HEMP | NY is its iconic Hempery—the cabin turned state-of-the-art greenhouse and laboratory where hemp plants are nurtured for the healing CBD compound. CBD has the power to impact the lives of people by improving their health and wellness - feeding their spirit, strength and soul.

— About High Falls Hemp | NY —

Like our seedlings, High Falls Extracts has grown. We're now High Falls Hemp | NY – a name that's even more reflective of our New York roots, one that defines who we are and what we love doing: leading the wellness revolution.

Our distinct "seed to soul" philosophy originates from our family-owned farm in Upstate New York and is driven by our mission to craft the purest hemp-derived CBD-infused supplements, tinctures, and topical care products to promote your health and wellness. We are licensed to grow hemp for high CBD content by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

To learn more visit HighFallsHempNY.com.

Contact: Valentina Osorio at Valentina@Nisonco.com, or 609-214-4993.

Online Press Room: http://cwcbexpo.vporoom.com/HighFallsHempNY



SOURCE High Falls Hemp NY