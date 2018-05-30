High Falls Extracts™ Launches New Product Line at the Cannabis World Congress

NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- High Falls Extracts, LLC has announced their business and product launch at this week's Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) in New York City. High Falls Extracts hits the fast-growing legal cannabis market with high quality, natural Hemp extract products, which will be available at the High Falls Extracts booth (#450) at the CWCBExpo.

High Falls Extracts -Products

Rick Weissman, President of High Falls Extracts stated, "We are very excited to launch our new company and product line! High Falls Extracts and our sister company, High Falls Agriculture, are bringing together a team of experts from farming, finance, processing, digital and social media, marketing, quality compliance, and wellness. Our goal is to use best business practices to ensure we are always delivering the highest quality products to our valued customers." This new start-up is on a mission to set the highest standards for consumer products and professional operations in the industry. "Our quality system starts with testing each lot and making those reports available to our customers. In addition, our focus on compliance with marketing, regulatory and legal practices, will be an example of best practices in the industry," he added.

The CWCBExpo is a leading forum for the industry and the public to interact with various participants looking to find their niche in the dynamic and growing Hemp and legal cannabis industry. Weissman also noted, "The CWCBExpo is the perfect event to launch High Falls Extracts. The number of acres of legal Hemp cultivation has grown dramatically over the last few years, supported by the growing awareness of the plant's wellness properties. The re-emergence of Hemp is bringing this natural medicine back into America's mainstream, and we are looking forward to being a part of the Hemp wellness revolution."

The company's Hemp Oil supplements and extracts are made with whole plant, full-spectrum phytocannabinoids. This ensures that all of the wellness attributes of the natural Hemp plant are delivered in the products, and utilizes the full range of compounds (cannabinoids and terpenes), which have been shown to provide the greatest benefits (entourage effect). High Falls Extract products are made from 100% U.S. grown industrial Hemp, they are all natural, vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free and cruelty-free. Currently available products from High Falls Extracts include, Hemp Oil Tincture Drops, and Hemp Oil Softgels, with Topical Creams coming soon.

ABOUT THE CANNABIS WORLD CONGRESS & BUSINESS EXPOSITION

CWCBExpo is a business-to-business and a business-to-consumer event for the legalized cannabis industry and is held 3 times per year in the largest media, financial and business markets—New York, Los Angeles and Boston.

ABOUT HIGH FALLS EXTRACTS AND HIGH FALLS AGRICULTURE

High Falls Extracts' sister company, High Falls Agriculture is licensed by the New York State Department of Agriculture to grow industrial Hemp with the purpose of producing wellness products, inclusive of cannabidiol (CBD), which will be marketed by High Falls Extracts. High Falls Agriculture has started to grow high CBD Hemp in beautiful Ulster County, about 2 hours north of New York City, and will integrate and control all phases of production starting with the first harvest in the fall of 2018.

