High Falls Hemp NY's New CBD Starter Collection, The Gift Of Wellness

In accordance with the High Falls Hemp NY quality standards, each product is made from 100% natural hemp – and is vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free and non-GMO. Products are tested by an independent lab and feature a QR code which, when scanned with a smartphone, leads to the lab report page on their website featuring reports on each batch.

Rick Weissman, the brand's founder noted, "The CBD Starter Collection was designed to meet the needs of the CBD newbie. There are many consumers who want to try CBD but are not sure where to start. Our starter collection allows consumers to sample three different form factors to decide what works best for them."

The brand's oral CBD tinctures – available in concentrations from 300mg to 3000mg – are the most popular of High Falls Hemp NY's locally-grown CBD offerings. But tinctures aren't everyone's preferred way to use CBD. The brand also offers topical lotions and softgels.

"Tinctures are our most popular category and there's much variation in the marketplace. Many other brands taste bad or rely on artificial flavors to cover up a bitter taste. Our tinctures are mild and consist of a single, locally-grown ingredient – hemp! It's light and clear in color, with a mild taste that comes from the simple combination of full-spectrum hemp (CBD) extract and refined hemp seed oil," adds Weissman.



High Falls Hemp operates with a distinct "seed to soul" philosophy that originates from their family-owned farm in Upstate New York and drives their mission to craft the highest quality hemp-derived CBD products. They are licensed to grow hemp for high CBD content by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.

