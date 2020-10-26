High Fashion and Celebrities: Natalia Barulich as New Face of COLLINI MILANO

NEW YORK and MILAN, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- She has been constantly under the spotlight in the past two years, and even during the difficult months marked by the pandemic, Natalia found her way to make her mark with beauty and positive role-modeling.

BORN TO SHINE. Natalia for COLLINI MILANO The Milanese maison, led by Carmine Rotondaro, launches its new campaign signed by Dennis Leupold and Ilaria Niccolini

'At COLLINI MILANO we are always working with a positive mindset. We cannot put everything on hold and wait for solutions. We need to be proactive, motivated, and strong. I chose Natalia because she represents everything our society needs today: joyful spirit, positive values, and an intrinsically powerful feminine presence, one that makes her shine as she walks, dances, laughs. She is COLLINI MILANO, she is BORN TO SHINE!' commented Carmine Rotondaro.

STELLAR CELEBRITY TEAM and FUN

Collini handpicked some of the most recognized artists for BORN TO SHINE: Dennis Leupold, Ilaria Niccolini, Dimitris Giannetos, and Victor Noble.

Increasingly international and naturally attuned with cosmopolitan trends, Collini hits the North American market with a high-profile distribution action through channels and media that speak straight to the heart of all who enjoy luxury and positive energy.

Feeling good while dressing in dreamy glam fashion seems almost impossible, and yet it is Collini's focus.

'I grew up in the modeling and entertainment industries thanks to determination, research, and commitment: I found the same values in Collini's care for styles, fabrics, colors. Plus the energy on set, working with these amazing professionals, oh gosh, fun fun fun, and lots of love always!' adds Natalia, while leaving backstage.

TIMES SQUARE & MAINSTREAM DISTRIBUTION

From Times Square billboards to European mainstream channels, the new COLLINI MILANO campaign will fill the upcoming weeks bringing a touch of fresh energy to the fashion and entertainment world.

