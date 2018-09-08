High Fashion Meets High Function: MobileHelp® Introduces TRELAWEAR Jewelry Collection

Designed for consumers who want an alternative to the traditional help button used with the MobileHelp best-in-class emergency response, the TRELAWEAR pendants are designed to pair wirelessly with both the Classic and DUO systems from MobileHelp. Pendants will be initially offered in two different shapes (cushion and round), two different finishes (gold-tone and silver-colored), and five center stone color choices.

If a user needs help, they can simply press the discreet button on the back of the TRELAWEAR pendant, and the signal is communicated through the MobileHelp base station or mobile device to its 24/7 central monitoring station for emergency dispatch to the user's location.

"We are excited to once again extend the definition of what emergency response looks like," said Brenda Stuglik, Director of Marketing, MobileHelp Healthcare. "We want our customers to be able to access help when and where they need it, while not compromising their own personal style."

"The TRELAWEAR business was initially conceived based on a request from my mom, who wanted a fashion-forward personal emergency response device," said Mara Perlmutter, founder and CEO of TRELAWEAR. "We believe our customers should look and feel good, while being safe and secure – and our pendants will provide that solution for them."

The full line of new TRELAWEAR pendants is available online with limited-time special offers from both MobileHelp (equivalent to two months emergency monitoring service) and TRELAWEAR (a $50 savings on the pendant).

About MobileHelp:

Headquartered in the Research Park at Florida Atlantic University, MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp's PERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services such as activity tracking, medication reminders and a telehealth platform, MobileVitals, for both consumers and healthcare providers. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

About TRELAWEAR:

Founded in 2016 by seasoned fashion, jewelry and watch executives, TRELAWEAR offers the first attractive discreet emergency response devices, providing safety with style. We've partnered with the best in the industry to provide leading RFID technology, reliable real-time monitoring services, and exceptional jewelry design to create a solution for women of all ages wanting to look good while feeling safe and secure. For more information, visit us at www.trelawear.com.

