HIGH Fitness Launches Dynamic New App, Bridging Classic 80s Aerobics with High Energy, 2025 Innovation

From Fast 10-minute Blasts to Powerful 60-minute Burners, HIGH Fitness Brings a New Lineup of Fun, Easy-to-Follow Cardio, Strength, and Stretch Workouts to the App Store

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - HIGH Fitness is thrilled to launch its highly anticipated, updated new app, blending its energetic 80s-inspired aerobics routines with a new catalogue of strength and stretch workouts. The HIGH Fitness app caters to fitness enthusiasts of all levels, offering a selection of workouts designed to make fitness fun and accessible.

Founded by Emily Nelson and Amber Zenith, HIGH Fitness has grown from a single community center class to certifying a network of over 10,000 instructors, teaching four different formats, to over half a million HIGH enthusiasts across North America every year. "We strive to make HIGH Fitness the most accessible, effective, no-equipment workout format in the world, and this new app is taking it all to the next level," explains Emily. "Nothing makes us happier than seeing new users from all walks of life, with all different abilities, jump in and discover that yes, fitness can be this fun," adds Amber.

The app features on-demand and live classes in four formats: HIGH, LOW, YO and TONE classes ranging from 10 to 60 minutes, with new classes added every week. When participants feel ready, they can search the integrated class finder for nearby in-person classes at gyms, community centers, parks, and more. All tracks are set to popular music with new 'tracks of the week' incorporated. Subscribers also have access to exclusive discounts from lifestyle brands and the HIGH Fitness blog.

A 7-day free trial can be found at https://www.highfitnessapp.com. Unlimited access to the app (on Apple and Google Play) starts at $19.95/month.

HIGH Fitness empowers women and men across North America by training first-time instructors in person and virtually. Flexibility is key, and once an instructor is certified, they can teach whenever and wherever they like, making it an ideal entry into the fitness industry. Influential, aspiring instructors are also appearing on the platform, including YouTube sensation KennaDee Kay (https://www.youtube.com/@KennaDeeKay).

