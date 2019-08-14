High Five Events Lands on Annual Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

"We've made significant strides since producing our first triathlon in 2003 and are proud to be on the 2019 Inc. 5000," said Stacy Keese, co-owner of High Five Events. "We're excited about what the future holds for High Five Events and are constantly focused on bettering our events, like the Ascension Seton Austin Marathon presented by Under Armour."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

High Five Events is also owned by Jack Murray and Dan Carroll. Beginning with the launch of a single triathlon in 2003, High Five Events has grown to become one of the largest privately owned event production companies in the United States. In addition to the events it owns and produces, the Austin, Texas-based company offers consulting and event production services for large-scale, athletic events that feature 10,000+ participants. They are a community-centric and has more than 100 years' combined experience organizing large events across different venue types in a variety of locations.

