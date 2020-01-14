High Fives Foundation Launches Injury Prevention Campaign, B.A.S.I.C.S, Geared Toward Youth

TRUCKEE, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor action sports are dangerous—there's no way to sugarcoat it. Skiers and snowboarders are constantly pushing the envelope by climbing higher mountains, getting bigger air, and doing more complicated tricks in terrain parks. But skiing and snowboarding can be dangerous no matter the participant's expertise.

Safety comes down to being aware, smart, and respectful on the mountain, and that's what High Fives Foundation is promoting with their Ten Years of Safety B.A.S.I.C.S (Being Aware and Safe in Critical Situations) program.

High Fives Foundation is a nonprofit devoted to education around outdoor action sports including skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling, climbing, surfing, biking, and so many more. The Foundation takes this initiative a step further and provides resources and support for those who have suffered a life-altering injury resulting from these outdoor action sports.

The B.A.S.I.C.S program consists of individual campaigns aimed at educating young athletes, including Mountain Rescue, Collisions, Helmets Are Cool, Avalanche Awareness, and Know Your Park. By creating various, well-produced, public service announcement videos around these messages, the High Fives Foundation is attempting to prevent injuries before it's too late.

"We believe in the concept of 'catch an athlete before the crash,'" says Roy Tuscany, CEO of High Fives Foundation. "By providing safety messages targeted to youth, we are making an investment in safety at a young age to help prevent life-changing injuries."

Famous skiers and snowboarders are the face of the Helmets Are Cool campaign. Young athletes will recognize JT Holmes, Cody LaPlante, Elyse Saugstad, John Egan, Connery Lundin, and more, telling them that helmets not only save lives but are cool too.

The campaign also outlines real stories of athletes who have suffered an injury from a skiing or snowboarding accident. Five poignant chapters outline the importance of helmet innovation and the difference they make when the wearer needs it most.

Materials from the B.A.S.I.C.S program and the Helmets Are Cool campaign are available to present at schools and community events. High Fives Foundation is working to spread its messages via ambassadors and volunteers at events across the country.

