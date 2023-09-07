High Frequency Trading Servers Market to grow by USD 97.94 million between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by demand for online trading platforms in APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The High Frequency Trading Servers Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the high-frequency trading servers market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 97.94 million. The growth opportunities and demand for online trading platforms in APAC drive the market growth. The developed economies of North America and Europe have adopted advanced platforms for online trade. Furthermore, developed countries' hedge funds, financial institutions, and brokers adopt online trading to grow their businesses effectively. Various global vendors and startups are focusing on developing advanced solutions for online trading. This can be beneficial for companies engaged in trading activities to understand high-frequency trading (HFT) server market trends in APAC effectively. Additionally, factors such as the intensifying focus of sellers on the development of online commerce solutions to broaden the customer base and the rapid growth of regional vendors with advanced product portfolios. Hence, such factors drive the high-frequency trading servers market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Frequency Trading Servers Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge -The limitations associated with servers challenge the growth of the high-frequency trading servers market. Technical failures of servers are major hindrances to market growth. Furthermore, continuous monitoring is required to reduce errors such as loss or duplication of trading orders. To spot problems in a timely manner and resolve them as soon as they arise, constant monitoring is helpful. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the high-frequency trading servers market during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Sample PDF Report Now

The high-frequency trading servers market has been segmented by Type (X-86 based and ARM based), Application (Equity trading, Forex market, Commodity market, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The X-86-based segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the widespread adoption of x-86 core processors and high reliance on high-frequency trading servers on x86-based software code drive the segment growth. Furthermore, these processors can be used for applications with high performance and operating at a higher speed, such as data analytic workloads and artificial intelligence to perform operations more quickly. Additionally, given the availability of cost-effective ARM-based HFT servers, the demand for X-86-based HFT servers might decline during the forecast period. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the X-86-based segment of the high-frequency trading servers market during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the widespread adoption of x-86 core processors and high reliance on high-frequency trading servers on x86-based software code drive the segment growth. Furthermore, these processors can be used for applications with high performance and operating at a higher speed, such as data analytic workloads and artificial intelligence to perform operations more quickly. Additionally, given the availability of cost-effective ARM-based HFT servers, the demand for X-86-based HFT servers might decline during the forecast period. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the X-86-based segment of the high-frequency trading servers market during the forecast period. North America will contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View the Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the high frequency trading servers market:

2CRSi, Arista Networks Inc., ASA Computers Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Exacta Technologies Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HyperShark Technologies Corp., Hypertec Group Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., MiTAC Holdings Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegatron Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., XENON Systems Pty Ltd., and Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Related Reports:

The carbon credit trading platform market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.29% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 187.03 million. This carbon credit trading platform market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (voluntary carbon market and regulated carbon market), service type (cap and trade, baseline, and credit), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing adoption of policies on carbon emissions is the key driver for the growth of the market.

The energy trading and risk management market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 399 million. This energy trading and risk management market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (power, natural gas, oil and products, and others), type (software and service), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The rising demand for smart grids globally is driving growth in the energy trading and risk management market.

High Frequency Trading Servers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 97.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2CRSi, Arista Networks Inc., ASA Computers Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Exacta Technologies Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HyperShark Technologies Corp., Hypertec Group Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., MiTAC Holdings Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegatron Corp., SMART Global Holdings Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., XENON Systems Pty Ltd., and Advanced Micro Devices Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio