High-Frequency Transformer Market worth $2.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report "High-Frequency Transformer Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Application (Power Supplies, Alternative Energy Inverters, Electronic Switching Devices, LED Lighting, Personal Electronics), Power Output, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global High-Frequency Transformer Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.1%. The growth of this market is driven mainly by the rising trend of miniaturization of electronics and small form factor components in the consumer electronics and automotive verticals.

Power supplies application to hold the largest share of the high-frequency transformer market in 2021

The power supplies play a key role in all electronic devices, and the growing trend of component miniaturization is driving the demand for high-frequency transformers in both industrial and consumer markets. In this market, the switched mode power supply (SMPS) high-frequency transformer has facilitated the development of a large number of topologies to meet the design requirements. Some of these are push-pull, buck, boost, and buck-boost flyback. The demand for switched mode power supply transformers is increasing significantly due to their high performance and small size. They help to reduce the size and weight of electronic systems/devices used in various verticals.

Automotive vertical to grow with the highest CAGR in the high-frequency transformer market during the forecast period

The automotive segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026 due to the increasing application of high-frequency transformers in onboard and off-board chargers. Investments in electric vehicle charging infrastructure are consistently growing across countries such as the US, Germany, France, and China. The on-board and off-board chargers of electric vehicles are equipped with high-frequency transformers. Besides, these transformers are widely used in different systems of non-electric vehicles. APAC is expected to be the largest high-frequency transformer market for the automotive vertical as the demand for EVs/HEVs and on-board chargers and off-board charging stations is increasing significantly in the region.

The high-frequency transformer market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

APAC is expected to hold the largest growth rate of the global high-frequency transformer market during the forecast period. In the APAC region, the industrial sector is the largest contributor to the growth of the high-frequency transformer market. The region is one of the most prominent markets for high-frequency transformers due to the presence of some of the fastest-growing economies and high investments in the industrial sector. China is the largest manufacturing hub in the world owing to which the demand for high-frequency transformers is high in the country. The increasing investments in the industrial sector and growing adoption of technologies such as IIoT, robotics, and artificial intelligence for increasing production and enhancing operational efficiency are driving the growth of the APAC high-frequency transformer market. The region is one of the most prominent market for high-frequency transformers due to the presence of some of the fastest-growing economies and high investments in the industrial sector.

Major companies operating in this high-frequency transformer market include TDK Corporation (Japan), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Japan), Delta Electronics Inc. (Taiwan), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), and Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

