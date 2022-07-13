High Gas Prices Won't Get in the Way of a "Close-cation" With Whimstay, the Industry Leader in Last-Minute Vacation Rental Deals

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staycations are boring, but Whimstay, the industry leader in last-minute vacation rental property deals, offers fantastic options– close by – for a "close-cation." Traveling by car offers savvy and spontaneous travelers the flexibility and the ability to seize the best deals on last-minute vacation rental stays to avoid high airline fares, packed planes, and canceled flights, and provides a smaller travel footprint.

Whimstay offers last-minute vacation rentals, including homes, condos, and more, in 47 states, Canada, and Mexico and adds new properties every day

Whimstay data shows more than 70 percent of Whimstay's customers are looking to book travel within the next seven days and are searching for 3-night, last-minute stays on average, which aligns with the company's offering of the best last-minute deals for vacation rentals. Whimstay offers a best-price guarantee; if a traveler can find a lower advertised price on any major vacation rental site, Whimstay pays for their trip.

"There are hundreds of vacation rental options within driving distance of most Americans. When thinking of where to go, start with a 300-mile radius and get creative – think mountains in the summer or hit that small town with hidden gems you have been itching to explore," shares Whimstay Chief Executive Officer Ben Jamshahi.

"Next-gen travelers tend to book spur of the moment, and with Whimstay, this spirit of spontaneity can also be rewarded with massive savings. We see a lot of travelers searching off the beaten path, leading with curiosity and embracing a sense of adventure. Thanks to digital media, we now have guides, tips, and awesome suggestions for activities readily available to us – making it easier to explore new destinations or discover something surprising about a place we've visited before," says Whimstay Chief Experience Officer Noël Russell.

From beachside gems and cozy mountain cabins to desert retreats, Whimstay offers the best deals for last-minute vacation rentals, including homes, condos, and more, in 47 states, Canada, and Mexico, up to 60% off through exclusive partnerships with several of the largest property management companies in North America.

To simplify planning and payment, Whimstay offers a split payment option at checkout and a TripChat feature, all within the booking platform, allowing users to share properties, discuss details, and collaborate on decisions when traveling as a group.

About Whimstay

Whimstay is the first-to-market aggregator of unsold vacation rental properties and provides last-minute deals in the fast-growing vacation rental market. Recognized as a Shortyz finalist for Best Online Travel Agency (OTA) in 2021 and Rentals United's Who's Who of new OTA for 2020 and 2021. Whimstay is the exclusive last-minute distribution partner to Vacasa and Turnkey, two of the largest property management companies in North America. Whimstay's properties are available on whimstay.com and the Whimstay app. Whimstay is calling on travelers to share their photos and Whimstay rentals through tagging #whimstay and #seizethestay.

