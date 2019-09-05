High Grade Hemp Seed Announces .99 Starts at Southern Hemp Expo

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- High Grade Hemp Seed, Inc . (HGH), a leader in the red hot U.S. hemp industry, is pleased to announce pre-sale of .99 starts for the 2020 growing season. Three of the company's most popular strains will be produced with up to 100 million low-cost, feminized seed starts available for nationwide delivery next spring.

As Sponsor of the After Party at the Southern Hemp Expo this weekend, HGH is tapping the high-visibility event to announce unprecedented affordable pricing for starts in the coming season.

HGH Hemp Starts Released for .99 in 3 Classic Strains High Grade Hemp Seed Growing Environment for Hemp Starts

A superior alternative to clones for farmers purchasing live plants, feminized seedlings are ready for the ground and have a tap root that powers reliable crop performance and vigorous yield. Hemp farmers can plan ahead and purchase established plants rather than starting from seeds, maximizing their production season.

High Grade Hemp Seed, Inc. has partnerships with the largest nursery flower producers in the country to germinate plants and collaborate on logistics in order to distribute healthy hemp plants nationwide. Three classic strains of time-tested, farm-proven HGH genetics will be available in 2020 as .99 starts: Cherry Wine , Berry Blossom , and Merlot . *

It is estimated that nearly 500,000 acres of hemp will be grown across the U.S. in the 2020 season. A shortage of quality genetics, combined with a sharp increase in acreage under production, is driving strong demand. The CBD market alone is expected to grow to $22 billion by 2022, so farmers anticipate maximum return from a farm operation over the next 2-3 years.

Bodhi Urban, Founder and CEO of High Grade Hemp Seed, said "We are dedicated to the success of our customers, and we are putting pricing muscle behind that dedication by making starts available for less than one dollar for the first time in our company's history."

Urban added, "For farmers concerned about germination rates, plant vigor, and nursery infrastructure for starting plants, low-cost starts are a perfect solution. This is the lowest pricing available in the industry to the best of our knowledge, and we hope it helps farmers take advantage of starts. Now is the time to call and reserve as we anticipate selling out well in advance of spring shipping."

High Grade Hemp Seed anticipates selling 300-500 million seeds and up to 200 million starts during the coming season. Starts will begin shipping to customers in May of 2020. Farmers should visit the HGH booth at the Southern Hemp Expo this weekend or contact HGH directly to pre-order starts.

Attendees of the Southern Hemp Expo are invited to the After Party sponsored by HGH at 8 pm on the evening of Saturday, September 7th to celebrate the thriving hemp industry and close out the exposition.

* .99 starts are available for classic strains only, and lowest tier pricing is subject to 10,000 start minimums. Pre-orders are contingent upon acceptance of contract terms, deposit schedule and availability at the time of purchase.

About Southern Hemp Expo

The Southern Hemp Expo is hosted from Friday, September 6 through Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin, Tennessee. This two day hemp extravaganza includes 140 vendors and exhibitors and over 60 industry experts and speakers at a trade show structured specifically for the industrial, nutritional and therapeutic hemp industries. Visit southernhempexpo.com to learn more.

About High Grade Hemp Seed, Inc.

High Grade Hemp Seed (HGH) is a Colorado-based hemp genetics company committed to farming top-quality, consistent strains of hemp. The HGH mission is to reinvigorate agriculture, foster new economic opportunity, and promote environmental sustainability. The company is known for its unrivaled hemp genetics with a proven track record of compliance, high feminization and germination rates, and high cannabinoid levels. To learn more about HGH, or to inquire about purchasing scientifically engineered hemp seeds and starts, visit highgradehempseed.com or call (970) 946-9956.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Rodriguez

(845) 242-6631

221219@email4pr.com

SOURCE High Grade Hemp Seed Inc.

Related Links

https://highgradehempseed.com

