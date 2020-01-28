High Grade Hemp Seed Announces SXSW® Cannabusiness Track Sponsorship

LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High Grade Hemp Seed (HGH Inc.) and the futurists of South by Southwest® (SXSW) invite innovators and thought leaders in hemp to come together to explore the possibilities of this rapidly-evolving industry.

From March 13th-22nd, 2020 SXSW Conference & Festivals will serve up 10 days of unparalleled discovery, learning, and networking across tech, film, music and other industries - including the Cannabusiness Track held from March 18th-21st.

As title sponsor of the Cannabusiness Track, High Grade supports the focus on driving the industry forward.

Bodhi Urban, Founder & CEO of High Grade, shared, "We believe in championing the industry. SXSW provides the perfect forum to ignite conversation with industry experts. When offered the chance to sponsor the SXSW Conference Cannabusiness Track, we jumped at the opportunity. The overall health and innovation of the hemp industry are of paramount importance to our team, and we are very pleased to support education, connectivity and inspiration for everyone involved."

The Cannabusiness Track will include SXSW programmed sessions addressing the technological, cultural, financial, legal and political ecosystems that are defining cannabis-focused enterprises. Attendees will gain insight from seasoned professionals, and also connect with newcomers who are just entering the space.

High Grade's panel discussion will be held on Wednesday, March 18th, at 5pm.

The soon-to-be-released slate of industry leading panelists will explore our complex relationship with hemp, both close to home and around the world. The conversation will explore hemp through the lens of its historical impact, marketplace demand, and its promising future. The goal is to share a variety of experiences and predictions that land close to home for the local Texas audience, but also extend globally.

Attendees of SXSW are invited to join the conversation around The Past, Present and Future of Hemp in Texas and Beyond on March 18th at 5pm. To register for SXSW, please visit https://cart.sxsw.com/. For more information on High Grade Hemp Seed and opportunities for industry engagement, please visit highgradehempseed.com.

About High Grade Hemp Seed

HGH Seed, Inc., founded in 2011, is a Colorado-based hemp genetics company committed to farming top-quality, consistent strains of hemp. High Grade has been pivotal to the reintroduction of industrial hemp to the global supply chain. CEO Bodhi Urban and the High Grade team introduced foundational strains such as Cherry Wine and Berry Blossom that are the basis of hemp genetics today. The company is known for its proven track record of compliance, high feminization and germination rates, and high cannabinoid levels. To learn more about High Grade, or to inquire about purchasing hemp seeds and starts, visit highgradehempseed.com or call (970) 946-9956.

