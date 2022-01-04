High-Growth Frozen Food Brand Real Good Foods Launches in Sam's Club Nationwide with Nutritious, Low-Carb, High-Protein Frozen Entrées

"We are extremely proud to partner with Sam's Club to launch this new flavor within our popular Stuffed Chicken Breast platform," said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman. "Unlike other food options on the shelf today that are made with processed grains and loaded with carbohydrates, our nutritious entrée has a limited amount of carbs and is 100% grain free. Through our new partnership with Sam's, we are able to make nutritious food more accessible throughout the US, and in turn, improve the lives of Sam's shoppers looking for healthier options [in the frozen food aisle]."

Real Good Foods' Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Bacon Wrapped Stuffed Chicken is available at Sam's Club stores nationwide. To learn more about Real Good Foods and to find a store near you, please visit www.realgoodfoods.com.

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make craveable, nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten- and grain-free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious and nutritious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions, with availability in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website, or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 400,000 followers.

