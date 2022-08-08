High Heels Footwear Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 1.70 Bn growth -- 46% growth to originate in APAC

The high heels footwear market is segmented by distribution channels (offline and online).

The offline distribution channel segment will account for maximum sales of high heels footwear during the forecast period. The segment includes specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, and warehouse clubs. These retail outlets have standardized business practices and a centralized management system and offer branded products that enable high product visibility, which promotes sales. In addition, many retailers have outlets in airports, shopping malls, and other hangout places, thereby increasing the availability of non-essential products at offline stores. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Read Sample Report Now

The high heels footwear market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the premiumization of high-heeled footwear. Rising disposable incomes coupled with celebrity endorsement for various brands have increased consumer spending on premium products. In addition, the growth in the upper-class population has increased the consumer base for luxury products. To capitalize on this trend, vendors are focusing on introducing new products with innovative designs and features. These products are sold at relatively higher prices and are targeted at celebrities and people with high disposable incomes. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the high heels footwear market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Enquire Now

The high heels footwear market is fragmented due to the presence of both international and local players offering differentiated products. The vendors are constantly trying to improve their product offerings by innovating their product lines. This is helping them in gaining significant market shares in the global high heels footwear market. The competition between international and regional vendors is intense. Many small vendors are struggling to survive due to the presence of large vendors with well-recognized brands in the high heels footwear market. However, large international vendors currently dominate the market in terms of product quality, durability, portfolios, brand, and geographical presence.

The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further with an increase in R&D and M&A activities. International players are expected to grow inorganically by acquiring regional and local players. With the rising competition, manufacturers are bringing in innovative new products to meet the changing demands of customers in accordance with the latest fashion and lifestyle trends.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

Capri Holdings Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of high heels footwears such as Michael Kors Collection, Jimmy Choo high heels, and Versace high heels.

Deeasjer Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of high heels such as Marilyn high heels, Kiki high heels, and Rose high heels.

Hermes International: The company offers Bossa sandals that is a sandal in velvet with rhinestone details, hapi buckle, leather sole, and black goatskin insole and lining.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the high heels footwear market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Our customers who purchased this report also bought,

High Heels Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.35% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) -2.37 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Capri Holdings Ltd., Deeasjer Ltd., Hermes International, Kering SA, Prada SpA, Marks and Spencer Plc, Tapestry Inc., Yull Ltd., Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, and Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Capri Holdings Ltd.

Deeasjer Ltd.

Hermes International

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Marks and Spencer Plc

Prada SpA

Tapestry Inc.

Yull Ltd.

Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio