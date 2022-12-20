High heels footwear market size to grow by USD 2.39 billion from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global high heels footwear market as a part of the global footwear market. The parent, global footwear, the market covers products and companies engaged in the production of athletic and non-athletic footwear for various age groups and gender. The global high heels footwear market size is estimated to increase by USD 2.39 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.88%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Heels Footwear Market 2023-2027

Global high heels footwear market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global high heels footwear market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global high heels footwear market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer high heels footwear in the market are ACI Footwear, Brian Atwood, Christian Louboutin, Deeasjer Ltd, ECCO Sko AS, Gianni Versace Srl, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Manolo Blahnik International Ltd, Marks and Spencer Plc, Prada Spa, Steven Madden Ltd, Tapestry Inc., Theory, Unlimited Footwear Group BV, Valter Shoes Co, Vestiaire Collective, Yull Ltd, and Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd. and others.

The global high heels footwear market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by the premiumization of high heels footwear, evolving shopping behavior, and a rise in demand from developing countries.

Vendor offerings -

ACI Footwear: The company offers heel footwear under the brand name La Gear, Warner Bros, and Disney.

The company offers heel footwear under the brand name La Gear, Warner Bros, and Disney. Deeasjer Ltd: The company offers heel footwear under the name Kiki, Marilyn, Rose and Isabel.

The company offers heel footwear under the name Kiki, Marilyn, Rose and Isabel. ECCO Sko AS: The company offers heel footwear under the brand name Sartorelle Shape Ankle Boot, Modtray Penny Loafer, Modtray Penny Loafer, Sartorelle Shape 35 Ankle Boot, Women Chelsea Boots , Nouvell Chelsea Boots, Anine Sling Back Flat, Modtray Tie and Sartorelle Chelsea Boot.

The company offers heel footwear under the brand name Sartorelle Shape Ankle Boot, Modtray Penny Loafer, Modtray Penny Loafer, Sartorelle Shape 35 Ankle Boot, Women , Nouvell Chelsea Boots, Anine Sling Back Flat, Modtray Tie and Sartorelle Chelsea Boot. Gianni Versace Srl: The company offers heel footwear named Medusa to chain high heel sandals, Medusa chain leather sandals, Move Medusa chain leather sandals, Move chain mid-heel sandals, Medusa crystal sandals, Greca Maze Crystal sandals, Medusa Biggie Crystal Mules and Medusa Biggie Mules.

The company offers heel footwear named to chain high heel sandals, chain leather sandals, Move Medusa chain leather sandals, Move chain mid-heel sandals, crystal sandals, sandals, Medusa Biggie Crystal Mules and Medusa Biggie Mules. Hermes International SA: The company offers heel footwear under the name Fever sandal, Candy sandal, Oasis sandal, Figari 55 sandal, Flirt 60 sandal, and Oran sandal.

Global high heels footwear market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), type (1-1.75, 2-2.75, 3-3.75, and 4-4.75), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the offline segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Offline stores, which comprise a significant portion of the organized offline high heels footwear market throughout the projected period, include specialized shops, department stores, hypermarkets, and warehouse clubs. The largest portion of the global footwear market, as well as the market for high heels, is made up of offline retailers since they make it easier for customers to compare items, check the quality, and compare sizes. Department stores are another important offline retailer of high-heeled shoes. These shops provide knowledgeable customer care staff and a broad selection of branded and unbranded goods. All such factors are responsible for the market growth in this segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global high heels footwear market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global high heels footwear market.

APAC will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The key drivers influencing the market in APAC are the rise in disposable income, urbanization, cheap labor costs, and low costs of raw materials. The three primary countries in the area are China , India , and Japan , with China predicted to gain the most market share during the projected period. One of the primary factors driving the demand for high heel footwear in China is the acceptance of luxury goods in the nation due to high disposable income. The presence of foreign companies like Guccio Gucci S.p.A. and PRADA S.P.A. has further increased this demand in the nation.

Global high heels footwear market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The premiumization of high heels footwear is the key factor driving global high heels footwear market growth. Due to high disposable money and celebrity sponsorships of many footwear brands, the market for premium footwear is anticipated to grow quickly. Sales of premium footwear are also boosted by improvements in the production of footwear and innovative product designs. High heel footwear has evolved with fashion products to become a luxury item rather than a need, which is the main cause of the high cost of these items. In order to draw customers, some other business owners, like jewelers, also produce high-end footwear. As a result, over the projected period, the premiumization of high heels footwear will be one of the key market drivers.

Key trends - Increased online sales are the primary trend in the global high heels footwear market. When compared to the offline segment, the online segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the projection period. The two biggest factors that will boost online sales are quick delivery services and affordable rates. These platforms enable new competitors to enter the market with low financial resources. During the predicted period, this will increase demand for high-heeled shoes.

Major challenges - The increased cost of production is a major challenge to the global high heels footwear market growth. The two main reasons that increase the cost of production are rising labor expenses and rising raw material prices. One of the major raw materials used in the manufacturing of high heel shoes is ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA). Recent years have seen significant variations in the price of EVA, driving up the cost of production. A major challenge that raises the cost of production is rising labor costs. Due to the low cost of labor, several shoe manufacturers have moved their manufacturing operations to China and India. Due to the relocation of manufacturing facilities and rising labor costs, several footwear makers have had to adjust to losses. Hence, all these factors are major restraints for the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this high heels footwear market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the high heels footwear market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the high heels footwear market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the high heels footwear market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of high heels footwear market vendors

High Heels Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.88% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACI Footwear, Brian Atwood, Christian Louboutin, Deeasjer Ltd, ECCO Sko AS, Gianni Versace Srl, Hermes International SA, Kering SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Manolo Blahnik International Ltd, Marks and Spencer Plc, Prada Spa, Steven Madden Ltd, Tapestry Inc., Theory, Unlimited Footwear Group BV, Valter Shoes Co, Vestiaire Collective, Yull Ltd, and Zara Footwear Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

