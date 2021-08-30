High Hemp Expands Portfolio with Launch of CBD Gummies, Tinctures and Natural Paper Cones

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Hemp, the world's first organic hemp wraps containing zero traces of nicotine, tobacco, or toxic additives, announced the launch of three innovative products, including CBD Gummies, Natural Paper Cones and CBD Tinctures, diversifying its core product line.

The company's full CBD gummies and tinctures are made from organic and THC-free U.S. grown hemp-derived CBD isolate, for natural on-the-go serenity. Each gummy contains 25mg of hemp-based CBD isolate and are available in four zen-inducing flavors including tropical, green apple, peach and berry jam. High Hemp's unflavored CBD Tinctures offer 1000mg of hemp-based CBD isolate, made with an MCT oil base to ensure potency and freshness, enabling consumers to experience the benefits of these drops in a beverage or by themselves.

Designed for new and experienced consumers, these discreet doses of relief are medically-grade tested, vegan, non-GMO, free from preservatives, additives, harsh chemicals and high fructose corn syrup. In addition, High Hemp's Natural Paper Cones, provide the brand's signature durable and slow-burning experience in three new convenient sizes, king-size, one and a quarter, and shorts, to address the unique needs of every health-conscious smoker.

Led by one of Entrepreneur's 100 Powerful Women of 2020, Paola Fernandez, a member of the LGBTQ and BIPOC communities, the culturally energized brand plans to continue to broaden its product line, availability and partnerships, to support consumer's growing demand for innovation in the space with all-natural, flavorful, hemp-derived wellness products.

"After the immense success of our CBD+ organic wraps and cones, we saw an opportunity to meet the growing need for novel organic CBD and hemp-based products," said Paola Fernandez, CEO and Founder of High Hemp. "We pride ourselves in formulating the world's first 'natural' alternative to tobacco-based rolling paper and wraps, and since day one, every new product stays true to our deeply rooted mission of delivering innovative products that inspire healthier lifestyles."

High Hemp is dedicated to delivering benefits with total transparency and to be a trusted source that consumers can rely on. This is reflected in the decision to lab test and post results on the brand's website for every product. High Hemp's full portfolio of products are available on High Hemp's website and select retailers across the U.S. To learn more about High Hemp and its product offerings, visit: https://highhemp.co/

About High Hemp

