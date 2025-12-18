High-Impact Tutoring Nonprofit Saga Education Welcomes National Financial Leaders Daryl Mintz and Stanton P. Hill to Board

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit Saga Education today appointed strategic financial leaders Daryl Mintz and Stanton P. Hill to its National Governing Board to accelerate its high-impact tutoring work.

Daryl Mintz is the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer. He spent most of his career at Sesame Workshop, starting in 1999 and advancing to CFO in 2010. After leaving Sesame Workshop in 2022, Daryl was chief financial and administrative officer of the Robin Hood Foundation, one of New York City's largest philanthropies dedicated to combating poverty. Following that role, he served as chief financial and strategy officer for The Second City, the comedy club, comedy theater, and improv school. He earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Rutgers University.

Stanton P. Hill is Chief Financial & Operating Officer for the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), one of the largest student-governed organizations in the country. Before NSBE, he held several roles at the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), where he managed multimillion-dollar operating budgets, streamlined financial processes, and led grant management initiatives totaling over $30 million. Stanton earned his MBA from Northeastern University and bachelor's degree in business administration from Morehouse College.

Michael Levine, a Saga board member and formerly Senior Vice President at Paramount and Sesame Workshop's SVP and Chief Knowledge Officer, nominated Mintz. "Daryl brings a unique mix of financial rigor and media-driven creativity. He understands how to scale mission work through content, story, and public media ecosystems," Levine said. "I've known Daryl as a trusted colleague for two decades. His rare combination of disciplined growth thinking and experience navigating multiple sectors will be invaluable as Saga expands high-impact tutoring nationwide."

Dr. Karl Reid, a Saga board member and Founder and Principal of The OASIS Group, nominated Hill. "For nearly 20 years, I've had the privilege of working with Stanton, who brings expertise in both finance and operations from national and global mission-driven organizations," Reid said. "I'm thrilled that he agreed to bring these dual qualities to Saga's board, which will help strengthen and sustain the organization, while also positioning Saga for growth and greater impact."

Saga Education is the nonprofit leader in high-impact tutoring, leveraging the power of human capital and technology to accelerate student outcomes and foster educational excellence.

