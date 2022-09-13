HIGH INFLATION SPURS MOST SIGNIFICANT TAX CODE INCREASES IN NEARLY 40 YEARS

Sep 13, 2022, 11:50 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax today released its 2023 Projected U.S. Tax Rates, which forecasts that inflation adjusted amounts in the tax code will increase by roughly 7.1% from 2022, more than double last year's increase of 3%. Bloomberg Tax also projects that several key deductions for taxpayers will see notable year-over-year increases, with the foreign earned income exclusion increasing to $120,000 from $112,000 and the annual exclusion for gifts increasing to $17,000 from $16,000, thereby allowing taxpayers to increase their gifts without tax implications.
Issued annually, Bloomberg Tax's Projected U.S. Tax Rates Report provides early, accurate notice of the potential tax savings that could be realized due to increases in deduction limitations, upward adjustments to tax brackets, and increases to numerous other key thresholds. The full report is available at http://onb-tax.com/xuQh50KHZ18.
"We predict that inflation-adjusted amounts in the tax code will increase significantly in 2023 compared to prior years due to the economic environment," said Heather Rothman, Vice President, Analysis & Content, Bloomberg Tax. "Taxpayers and advisors can use our projections to begin their 2023 tax planning before the IRS publishes the official 2023 inflation-adjusted amounts later this year."
The report also accounts for changes made under the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act, including the increase in the §179D deduction for energy efficient commercial building property if new wage and apprenticeship requirements are met, which may entice a more sophisticated type of worker for companies using this tax incentive.
Other key adjustments, with comparisons of the 2022 amounts and 2023 projections, include:
Individual Income Tax Rate Brackets
|
Married Filing Jointly and Surviving Spouses
|
2022 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges
|
Projected 2023 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges
|
10% - $0 to $20,550
|
10% - $0 to $22,000
|
12% - $20,550 to $83,550
|
12% - $22,000 to $89,450
|
22% - $83,550 to $178,150
|
22% - $89,450 to $190,750
|
24% - $178,150 to $340,100
|
24% - $190,750 to $364,200
|
32% - $340,100 to $431,900
|
32% - $364,200 to $462,500
|
35% - $431,900 to $647,850
|
35% - $462,500 to $693,750
|
37% - $647,850 or more
|
37% - $693,750 or more
|
Unmarried Individuals (other than Surviving Spouses and Heads of Households)
|
2022 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges
|
Projected 2023 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges
|
10% - $0 to $10,275
|
10% - $0 to $11,000
|
12% - $10,275 to $41,775
|
12% - $11,000 to $44,725
|
22% - $41,775 to $89,075
|
22% - $44,725 to $95,375
|
24% - $89,075 to $170,050
|
24% - $95,375 to $182,100
|
32% - $170,050 to $215,950
|
32% - $182,100 to $231,250
|
35% - $215,950 to $539,900
|
35% - $231,250 to $578,125
|
37% - $539,900 or more
|
37% - $578,125 or more
Standard Deduction
|
Filing Status
|
2022
Standard Deduction
|
Projected 2023
Standard Deduction
|
Married Filing Jointly/Surviving Spouses
|
$25,900
|
$27,700
|
Heads of Household
|
$19,400
|
$20,800
|
All Other Taxpayers
|
$12,950
|
$13,850
Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT)
|
Filing Status
|
2022
AMT Exemption Amount
|
Projected 2023
AMT Exemption Amount
|
Married Filing Jointly/Surviving Spouses
|
$118,100
|
$126,500
|
Unmarried Individuals
(other than Surviving Spouses)
|
$75,900
|
$81,300
|
Married Filing Separately
|
$59,050
|
$63,250
|
Estates and Trusts
|
$26,500
|
$28,400
The 2023 Projected U.S. Tax Rates report is based on changes to the Chained Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, which were published today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
