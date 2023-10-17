High Initial Costs Challenge Pool Heat Pump Market Growth: Government Policies and Energy Efficiency Propel the Industry Forward

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pool Heat Pump Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pool heat pump market is on an upward trajectory, projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.25% from 2022 to 2028. The market is expected to reach a substantial value of $2.86 billion by 2028, up from $2.1 billion in 2022. Several key trends and drivers are shaping this growth, while certain challenges persist.

Market Trends & Drivers:

Preference for Smart Pool Heat Pumps: The integration of IoT technology is driving the adoption of smart pool heat pumps. These devices offer real-time energy-efficient monitoring, optimized load profiles, flexible electricity use, and affordable operation costs. IoT-enabled heat pumps are contributing to decarbonization efforts and renewable energy utilization.

Favorable Government Policies: Government policies and incentives aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting renewable energy sources are driving the market. Sustainable and green building certification is likely to mandate the use of appliances powered by renewable sources, further boosting the adoption of heat pumps.

Industry Restraints:

High Installation and Upfront Costs: While pool heat pumps offer long-term operational cost savings, their high initial installation costs remain a challenge, particularly in price-sensitive markets. The average installation cost can range from USD 3,600 to USD 6,500, making affordability an issue for some consumers.

Segmentation and Insights:

Type Segmentation : The air source heat pump segment dominates the market, favored for its effectiveness in sourcing heat from outdoor air to pool water.

: The air source heat pump segment dominates the market, favored for its effectiveness in sourcing heat from outdoor air to pool water. Capacity Segmentation : The >20kW capacity segment is prominent, particularly in commercial spaces with large pool areas.

: The >20kW capacity segment is prominent, particularly in commercial spaces with large pool areas. End-User Segmentation: Residential and commercial segments drive market growth, with residential applications growing due to rising awareness of geothermal energy and sustainability.

Geographical Analysis:

North America : Holds the largest market share, driven by the need for energy-efficient pool heating solutions, particularly in the U.S.

: Holds the largest market share, driven by the need for energy-efficient pool heating solutions, particularly in the U.S. Europe : Offers growth opportunities, with countries like France , Spain , and Germany contributing to market expansion.

: Offers growth opportunities, with countries like , , and contributing to market expansion. APAC : Emerging economies like China and India are witnessing increased adoption of pool heat pumps.

: Emerging economies like and are witnessing increased adoption of pool heat pumps. Latin America : Brazil and Mexico show potential for market growth.

: and show potential for market growth. Middle East & Africa : South Africa , Saudi Arabia , and the UAE are emerging markets for pool heat pumps.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is fragmented, with international and prominent vendors operating globally. Key players include:

Rheem Manufacturing Company

AquaCal

Systemair

Pentair

Aldes

Hayward Industries

Fluidra

Daikin

Condeana Commercial Enterprises

CIAT

LG

Panasonic

Midea

Carrier

Daishiba

Flakt Group

Nirvana chauffe-piscine Inc

Viessmann Group

Guangdong PHNIX Eco-energy Solution

Ascler

Venus Home Appliances

Dantherm Group

Evo Industries Australia

Guangzhou Sprsun New Energy Technology Development

Madimack

AquaPro Systems

Gulfstream Manufacturing

Thermeau Industries

Avi Solar Tech

Guangdong Fineco New Energy

EcoTech

Foshan MACON Cooling & Heating Energy-Saving Equipment

Sunrain

Key Questions Answered:

What is the size of the global pool heat pump market? What is the growth rate of the market? What are the emerging trends in the pool heat pump market? Which region holds the largest market share? Who are the key players in the market?

Market Dynamics

Opportunities & Trends

Preference for Smart Pool Heat Pumps

High Consumer Acceptance of Advanced Pool Heat Pumps

Rise in Disposable Income

Surge in Modular Construction Projects

Growth Enablers

Requirements for Energy Efficiency & Sustainability

Favorable Government Policies and Incentives

Increase in Swimming Pool Construction

High Demand for Low GWP Refrigerant Solutions in Pool Heat Pumps

Restraints

High Installation and Upfront Costs

Low Product Awareness in Emerging Economies

Turbulent Global Political and Trade Relations

Fluctuations in Prices of Raw Materials

