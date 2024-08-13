High-intensity Sweeteners Market to Be Worth $5.37 Billion by 2034 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled 'High-intensity Sweeteners Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Product (Sucralose, Stevia {Reb A}, Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Type (Natural, Artificial), Form (Solid), Application (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2034' by Meticulous Research®, the high-intensity sweeteners market is projected to reach $5.37 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2024 to 2034, while in terms of volume, this market is projected to reach 110,871 tons by 2034, at a CAGR of 2.9% from 2024 to 2034.

High-intensity sweeteners are ingredients that create the desired sweetness in products, even in small quantities. They contain less food energy than sugar-based sweeteners, making them zero-calorie or low-calorie sweeteners. Obesity, diabetes, and metabolic disorders have become major public health problems associated with imbalanced calorie intake. Thus, consumers looking to reduce calorie intake are increasingly adopting high-intensity sweeteners as part of their diets.

The rising demand for functional foods, the growing incidence of diabetes and obesity, increasing consumer preference for natural products, increasing taxes on sugary beverages, and the growing adoption of high-intensity sweeteners in the beverage industry are some of the factors driving the growth of the global high-intensity sweeteners market. However, stringent government regulations, the adverse health impacts of sugar substitutes, and fluctuating raw material prices restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of high-intensity sweeteners in emerging economies and increasing R&D for the development of sugar-free products are expected to provide market growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, product labeling & claim issues are a major challenge in the high-intensity sweeteners market.

Additionally, the rising demand for clean-label products and the increasing adoption of healthy lifestyles are prominent trends in the high-intensity sweeteners market.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the high-intensity sweeteners market are Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), JK Sucralose Inc. (China), The NutraSweet Co. (Part of Manus Bio) (U.S.), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), HSWT France SAS (France), Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co., Ltd. (China), Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp. (China), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), and Foodchem International Corporation (China).

The global high-intensity sweeteners market study presents historical market data (2022 and 2023), estimated current data (2024), and forecasts for 2034—by product (stevia {Rebaudioside A, Rebaudioside D, Rebaudioside M, and other stevia products}, sucralose, aspartame, acesulfame-K, neotame, saccharin, Luo Han Guo [monk fruit], neotame, and other high-intensity sweeteners), type (artificial high-intensity sweeteners and natural high-intensity sweeteners), form (solid and liquid), application (beverages {juices & soft drinks, sports drinks/energy drinks, and other beverages}, food {bakery products, confectionery products, dairy products, tabletop sweeteners, cereal-based products, and other food products}, nutrition & health supplements, pharmaceuticals, and other applications), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Key Findings in the High-intensity Sweeteners Market Study:

Among all the product segments covered in this report, the stevia segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global high-intensity sweeteners market in 2024. The stevia is further segmented into Rebaudioside A, Rebaudioside D, Rebaudioside M, and other stevia products. In 2024, the Rebaudioside A segment is expected to account for the largest share of 30.3% of the global stevia market. This segment's large market share is primarily attributed to its wide range of functional properties, accessibility, low cost compared to other stevia types, and ease of use in a variety of applications.

Among all the types studied in this report, the artificial high-intensity sweeteners segment is expected to account for the larger market share of 65.2% of the global high-intensity sweeteners market in 2024. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the wide availability, lower cost, and higher shelf life of artificial high-intensity sweeteners compared to natural high-intensity sweeteners and their extensive range of applications.

Among all the forms studied in this report, the solid segment is projected to register a higher CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2024–2034 due to the high concentration and ease of use of powdered high-intensity sweeteners due to their high mixability. Additionally, ease of handling, transportation, and storage; wide availability; better shelf life; and effective product formulation are further expected to drive the growth of this market.

Among all the applications studied in this report, the beverage segment is expected to account for the largest share of 45.2% of the global high-intensity sweeteners market in 2024. The large share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the health benefits of high-intensity sweeteners in beverages, the increasing product development and introductions of high-intensity sweetener-based beverages, and the rising demand for sugar-free beverages. Furthermore, the growing demand for natural health & sports drinks with enriched nutritional value supports the growth of this segment.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is slated to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2024–2034. The growth of this regional market is attributed to factors such as changing lifestyles, the emerging trend of healthy food & food ingredients, increasing awareness about the health benefits of sugar-free products, rapid urbanization, and the growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity in the region. In addition, the government has imposed taxes on sugar-sweetened products, which drives the demand for high-intensity sweeteners from food manufacturers.

Scope of the Report:

High-intensity Sweeteners Market Assessment—by Product

Stevia Rebaudioside A Rebaudioside D Rebaudioside M Other Stevia Products

Sucralose

Aspartame

Acesulfame-K

Luo Han Guo (Monk Fruit)

(Monk Fruit) Saccharin

Neotame

Other High-intensity Sweeteners

High-intensity Sweeteners Market Assessment—by Type

Artificial High-intensity Sweeteners

Natural High-intensity Sweeteners

High-intensity Sweeteners Market Assessment—by Form

Solid

Liquid

High-intensity Sweeteners Market Assessment—by Application

Beverages Juices & Soft Drinks Sports Drinks/Energy Drinks Other Beverages

Food Bakery Products Confectionery Products Dairy Products Tabletop Sweeteners Cereal-based Products Other Food Products

Nutrition & Health Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

High-intensity Sweeteners Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa

