High-intensity Sweeteners Market Worth $4.2 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'High-intensity Sweeteners Market by Product (Sucralose, Stevia, Aspartame, Acesulfame-K, Saccharin, Neotame, Others), Source (Natural, Artificial), Form (Solid, Liquid), Application, and Geography (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Others) - Global Forecast to 2029,' the high-intensity sweeteners market is projected to reach $4.2 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2029.

High-intensity sweeteners are high-potency sugar substitutes used in small quantities as an alternative to sugar. They contain less food energy than sugar-based sweeteners, making them zero-calorie or low-calorie sweeteners. High-intensity sweeteners are vital in reducing calories as part of an overall healthy diet and physical activity regimen and help prevent diabetes and obesity.

The rising demand for functional food products, the growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity, and the surging demand for natural sweeteners are the key factors responsible for the growth of the high-intensity sweeteners market. However, stringent government regulations and adverse health effects associated with high-intensity sweeteners are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the High-intensity Sweeteners Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global economy. Several countries imposed nationwide lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the virus and ensure social distancing, affecting travel & transportation and all non-essential trade. This also impacted and hindered the manufacturing and distribution operations of many industries. The sweeteners industry faced significant disruptions due to broken supply chains and raw material & workforce shortages. In addition, imports and exports across many countries were restricted or delayed.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic led to the adoption of some best-practice models in the food industry as it highlighted the importance of hygienic and nutritious foods with reduced sugar, calories, and fats in preventing diseases. The food industry witnessed an unprecedented demand, particularly for low-calorie food products.

According to an article published by the Massachusetts General Hospital in August 2021, cutting down 20% of sugar from packaged foods and 40% from beverages could prevent 2.48 million cases of cardiovascular disease, 490,000 deaths related to cardiovascular disease, and 750,000 diabetes cases in the U.S. Therefore, many companies in the food industry have already started replacing sugar with high-intensity sweeteners.

In addition, there was a rapid surge in demand for less sugary and immunity-boosting products as people sought solutions to boost overall health and wellbeing. The COVID-19 pandemic also compelled health-conscious customers to turn to low-calorie or sugar-free food products. Hence, the increasing health consciousness among consumers and high demand for low-sugar solutions have encouraged manufacturers and product formulators to opt for high-intensity sweeteners.

According to an article published by Nutrition Outlook, the sales of dietary supplements increased during the COVID-19 pandemic due to their immunity-boosting properties. In March 2020, the overall sales of dietary supplements skyrocketed in the U.S. According to Glanbia plc., purchases of dietary supplements in retail outlets increased significantly during April 2020.

The pandemic highlighted the importance of consuming nutritious foods with reduced sugar content, boosting the demand for fortified foods and functional beverages loaded with low-calorie sweeteners and other healthy ingredients globally. Also, the demand for food & beverages with zero/low-calorie sweeteners is surging due to the increasing health awareness among consumers. According to Glanbia plc, the functional beverages market in the U.S. was valued at USD 48.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2025.

Thus, growing health & wellness concerns, strong demand for dietary supplements, and the surging consumption of sugar-free products are expected to propel the growth of the high-intensity sweeteners market.

Growing Demand for Natural High-intensity Sweeteners

Rising death rates due to heart diseases, strokes, obesity, and type 2 diabetes and increasing health consciousness have encouraged a large portion of the global population to shift to low-calorie and nutritional foods. This shift has increased the utilization of natural ingredients as a replacement for artificial ingredients. Natural sweeteners are prominent ingredients in food formulations and replace sugar in foods. Stevia and monk fruit are among the major natural high-intensity sweeteners used in all types of foods, including dairy, bakery, confectionery, beverages, and other functional foods. Health consciousness and consumers' inclination toward natural products are the factors that drive the demand for natural sweeteners.

According to the International Stevia Council, more than 100 countries worldwide have approved stevia, and products sweetened with stevia are used by more than 4.5 billion consumers globally. The use of natural sweeteners in food & beverage products has increased significantly. For instance, Pepsi and Coca-Cola have started using stevia in their soft drinks. Additionally, according to Cargill Incorporated, the number of natural sweetener-based products launched annually increased from 377 products in 2009 to 5,710 in 2018.

Thus, the increasing adoption of natural sweeteners propels the growth of the high-intensity sweeteners market.

Based on product, the high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into sucralose, stevia, aspartame, acesulfame-k, neotame, saccharin, luo han guo [monk fruit], neotame, and other high-intensity sweeteners. The stevia segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022–2029. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing consumer awareness regarding the consumption of food products with natural ingredients, growing consumer preference for clean label and healthy products, and increasing consumer preference towards reduced sugar and healthy products.

Based on source, in 2022, the artificial high-intensity sweeteners segment is expected to account for the largest share of the high-intensity sweeteners market. However, the natural high-intensity sweeteners segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022–2029. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming food products with natural ingredients, the growing consumer preference for clean label and healthy products, and the rising adoption of stevia and other natural sweeteners by leading food & beverage companies.

Based on form, in 2022, the solid segment is expected to account for the largest share of the high-intensity sweeteners market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to its wide availability and benefits such as ease of handling, transportation, and storage, better shelf-life, ease of use in various applications due to high mixability, and effective product formulation.

Based on application, the high-intensity sweeteners market is segmented into beverages, food, nutrition and health supplements, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. The food segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by factors such as the increasing consumer preferences for healthy food and the increasing application of high-intensity sweeteners in different food products, including baked goods, confectionery, and savory snacks. In addition, the changing food consumption patterns and the rise of clean-label trends support the growth of high-intensity sweeteners.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the high-intensity sweeteners market. The major share of this regional market is attributed to factors such as the increasing obese and diabetic population, growing health and wellness concerns, a well-established food & beverage industry, and strong demand for sugar-free products in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022–2029.

The key players operating in the high-intensity sweeteners market are Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), JK Sucralose Inc. (China), Ajinomoto Co. (Japan), The NutraSweet Co. (U.S.), Südzucker AG (Germany), Layn Corporate (China), Zhucheng Haotian Pharm Co., Ltd. (China), HSWT France SAS (France), and STEVIALITE Holding (Colombia).

