High Level Disinfection Services Market Size Worth $45.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high level disinfection services market size is expected to reach USD 45.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infection and surgical site infections, the increasing number of surgeries coupled with the rise in the incidence of chronic disorders, and the impact of COVID-19 are the key driving factors for the market.

Key Insights & Findings:

The outsource segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. Several benefits associated with outsourcing such as cost-saving, customized disinfection services and usage of advanced technology is the major factor propelling segment growth

The glutaraldehyde segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing number of surgeries

The hospitals and clinics segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. The segment growth is majorly driven by the increasing number of hospital-acquired infections and the rising number of people suffering from coronavirus

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders

Read 90 page market research report, "High Level Disinfection Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services (In-house, Outsourced), By Compound (Formaldehyde, Glutaraldehyde, Peracetic Acid), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

An increase in the prevalence of HAIs due to a lack of sanitation and preventive measures is a major factor expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. Unclean medical devices are a key source of hospital-acquired infections. According to the report published by CDC in 2017, hospital-acquired infections result in more than 99,000 deaths every year. Also, according to antimicrobe.org, HAP accounts for around 27.00% of all nosocomial infections acquired in medical intensive care units (ICU). Since these products are needed for disinfection and cleaning of various hospital equipment, therefore, these instances are expected to surge the demand for high level disinfectant services.

Furthermore, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 across the globe is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. According to the Worldometer estimates, as of 26th April 2021, there are total 147,884,279 cases globally. If more people become infected with the coronavirus, there will be a significant need for critical care supplies that will boost the demand for high-level disinfectant services. Furthermore, major players operating in the market are developing HLDs that are effective against COVID-19. For instance, LANXESS developed Rely+On Virkon and Solvay's PROXITANE, which is effective against the coronavirus. Hence, such instances indicate considerable market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global high level disinfection services market on the basis of services, compounds, end use and region:

High Level Disinfection Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

In house



Outsource

High Level Disinfection Services Compound Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Formaldehyde



Glutaraldehyde



Ortho-phthalaldehyde



Hydrogen Peroxide



Peracetic Acid



Others

High Level Disinfection Services End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Hospitals & Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Academic and Research Institutes



Others

High Level Disinfection Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of High Level Disinfection Services Market

Altapure

STERIS

Microchem Laboratory

Metrex Research, LLC.

EcoFMR.Com

Rentokil Initial plc.

Advance Sterilization Products (ASP)

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.