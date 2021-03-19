High Life Farms Announces Company's Listing on LeafLink and LeafLink Financial

CHESANING, Mich., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High Life Farms (HLF), a privately held, multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis company with operations in Michigan and California, announced its listings on LeafLink and LeafLink Financial . LeafLink is a cannabis industry wholesale marketplace, which only works with legal cannabis companies through the Metrc Inventory Track and Trace System, and LeafLink Financial offers cannabis businesses dynamic supply chain financing solutions.

"Our LeafLink listing will streamline the way thousands of cannabis businesses, brands, retailers and distributors connect with our company while simultaneously streamlining the tracking of wholesale orders, payments and client relationships," said HLF Cofounder Vinnie Celani. "Our LeafLink Financial listing will also arm our partners with free Net 30 terms and payments on all HLF wholesale purchases, so they can focus on their core business expertise. Together, these listings will not only drive efficiencies across our operations, but will also improve the wholesale ordering process, payments and tracking of our growing number of SKUs and enhance our productivity across our supply chain, at a time when we are rapidly expanding our footprint."

HLF's family of brands are sold across dispensaries in Michigan and California, as well as on a wholesale basis in the states it operates. The company's listing on LeafLink will enable legal cannabis businesses and retailers operating in Michigan and soon in California to easily shop online and place wholesale orders for HLF and partner brands and products. HLF partners, such as cannabis businesses, brands, retailers and distributors, can now also use one cart to manage their wholesale inventory, view current product and brand menus, review past and open orders, discover new products and request samples on the platform.

The company's listing on LeafLink Financial provides free Net 30 terms for all purchases, including on all HLF flower, prerolls, HLF chocolate brands, Kiva Confections, Wana Sour Gummies and Chief Solventless. It will also provide centralized and secure accounts payable, tools to optimize cash flow management and digital invoice dispute resolution.

These listings are being launched immediately before LeafLink's " 3.20 Deals Period ." In the month leading up to April 20, LeafLink helps brands leverage the increased demand of the cannabis holiday while ensuring retailers are able to fully stock their shelves with products. This service will allow the HLF to showcase exclusive deals to purchasing managers, with the ability to swap out featured deals. Currently, LeafLink processes an estimated $1.5B+ in annual orders, which makes up an estimated 23% of U.S. wholesale cannabis commerce.

For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/ .

About High Life Farms

High Life Farms is a national privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Michigan with operations in the world's largest cannabis market: California. High Life Farms' best-in-class portfolio includes cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, in-house brands, brand partnerships, white labeling solutions and ownership stakes in numerous dispensaries. The company believes in the cannabis plant's potential to improve health, wellness, happiness and that everyone should have the right to make choices that improve their personal wellbeing. For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/ .

