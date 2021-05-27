High Life Farms Announces Exclusive Contract to Manufacture and Distribute Kiva's Camino Gummies in Michigan

HLF currently partners with Kiva to produce its award-winning chocolate Kiva Bars and Terra Bites in Michigan through HLF's white-labeling solutions. Per the expanded agreement, HLF will manufacture and distribute Kiva's Camino Gummies in the state of Michigan starting in June, marking Camino's first introduction to the state. With a two-year head start on most of the competition, HLF has built a loyal and ever-expanding distribution network of dispensaries in Michigan to reach consumers in every corner of the state. HLF's mature foundation optimally positions the company to meet the record-breaking consumer demand in Michigan's adult-use market.

"We are proud to partner with Kiva, one of the top edibles brands in the country, and thrilled to begin powering their award-winning Camino Gummies in Michigan," said Vinnie Celani, Co-founder of High Life Farms. "Our top-of-the-line operational kitchen and culinary staff are dedicated to producing top-tier cannabis products for our brand partners. This expanded agreement, along with the launch of two new, sophisticated Kiva Bar flavors, is a testament to our world-class white-labeling solutions."

Camino Gummies will be available in six of its most popular flavors - Midnight Blueberry, Wild Berry, Pineapple Habanero, Sparkling Pear, Watermelon Lemonade, and Wild Cherry - with each package containing 20 servings. The line offers varied cannabinoid ratios and each flavor is made with a unique combination of terpenes for a highly tailored edibles experience.

"Michigan is one of the top five cannabis markets in the U.S., with over 200 licensed retailers and a fast-growing consumer base looking for high-quality products," said Scott Palmer, CEO of Kiva. "We're really excited for consumers to discover a new edibles experience via Camino's tailored effects. High Life Farms is one of the leading vertical operators in the state and has an unparalleled reputation for excellence and trustworthiness, making them the perfect partner to bring an expanded offering to Michigan's consumers."

Produced in HLF's state-of-the-art cultivation, processing and extraction facility in Chesaning, Michigan by HLF's expert kitchen staff, Kiva's signature line of premium-crafted chocolate bars are recognized as some of the best in the infused chocolate space. The Toffee Crunch Dark Chocolate Kiva Bar features 54% dark chocolate topped with buttery toffee and a sprinkling of Pacific sea salt, while the Raspberries & Cream White Chocolate Kiva Bar blends smooth, white chocolate with tart and sweet raspberries. Made with sustainably-sourced cacao, all-natural ingredients, and the best locally-sourced cannabis, each Kiva chocolate bar contains 100mg of THC, with each of its 20 pieces containing 5mg THC each.

HLF partners with market-leading cannabis brands like Kiva Confections and Wana Brands to bring to market high-quality edibles that meet the needs of evolving consumer tastes and demands. HLF plans to expand both its Desert Hot Springs and Chesaning facilities this year to help meet the rising demand for their white-labeling and distribution solutions.

Kiva's Camino Gummies and new Toffee Crunch Dark Chocolate and Raspberries & Cream White Chocolate bars are now available on LeafLink for Michigan dispensary purchase through High Life Farms. For more information, about retailing Camino Gummies or Kiva chocolate bars, please contact Mark Donahue at [email protected] or visit https://www.kivaconfections.com/ and https://highlifefarms.com/.

About High Life Farms

High Life Farms is a national, privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Michigan with operations in the world's largest cannabis market: California. High Life Farms' best-in-class portfolio includes cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, in-house brands, brand partnerships, white labeling solutions and ownership stakes in numerous dispensaries. The company believes in the cannabis plant's potential to improve health, wellness and happiness and that everyone should have the right to make choices that improve their personal wellbeing. For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/.

Media Contact:

Juliet Fairbrother

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

631.338.5343

About Kiva

Kiva was founded in 2010 with a clear mission - change how the world views and uses cannabis for the better. Frustrated by the inconsistent, low-quality edibles available at the time, a young couple began making chocolate bars out of their Bay Area home kitchen. Today, their award-winning chocolates, mints, and gummies are the most trusted, recommended, and sought after available. For this, Kiva has become the most recognized edible brand in cannabis with a loyal customer base throughout hundreds of dispensaries in CA, AZ, NV, MI, IL, OH and HI.

