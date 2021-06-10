High Life Farms Introduces Two New Nuggies Flavors, Announces Plans to Bring Its Popular Line of Cannabis-Infused Snacks to California

Each flavor in HLF's line of Nuggies, initially launched this past April, includes a pretzel core and comes in 100mg THC packages with ten bites containing 10mg THC each. The Peanut Butter and Banana Nuggies feature a peanut butter and banana-infused chocolate coating while the Strawberries and Cream Nuggies include a creamy milk and white chocolate coating infused with strawberry flavoring. The new flavors are in addition to Nuggies' original chocolate peanut butter-covered treats, which have been the #3 best-selling infused chocolate product in Michigan since April 1, according to LeafLink.

"Following the enthusiastic customer response to the initial Nuggies launch in April, we're thrilled to further expand upon our robust line of cannabis-infused chocolates and present two new takes on quintessential flavors," said Ben Celani, Co-founder of High Life Farms. "We've been hard at work in our facilities experimenting with various flavor combinations and, after taste testing amongst our team, I'm confident that we've developed two familiar and delicious combinations with our Peanut Butter and Banana and Strawberries and Cream Nuggies. We're excited to bring these two new flavors to market and will continue to build out this line to appeal to all of our consumers' tastes in the months ahead."

"Our Nuggies launch in Michigan has been met with high demand and phenomenal reviews from our customers, and we're very much looking forward to introducing our extended line of Nuggies to the California market," said Vinnie Celani, Co-founder of High Life Farms. "The rollout of our edibles products to the world's largest cannabis market has been a part of our plan since the very first stages of product development. We're working tirelessly to ensure Nuggies launch in California at scale and meet our highest quality standards, which customers have come to expect from High Life Farms."

Following the introduction of these two classic dessert flavors, HLF will launch Mint Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow and Chocolate, and Michigan Cherry Pie and Chocolate Nuggies this summer. Consumers can expect additional Nuggies flavors to drop throughout 2021 as HLF continues to innovate in shareable cannabis sweets and expand its chocolate edibles product portfolio.

For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/.

About High Life Farms

High Life Farms is a national privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Michigan with operations in the world's largest cannabis market: California. High Life Farms' best-in-class portfolio includes cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, in-house brands, brand partnerships, white labeling solutions and ownership stakes in numerous dispensaries. The company believes in the cannabis plant's potential to improve health, wellness, happiness and that everyone should have the right to make choices that improve their personal wellbeing. For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/ .

Media Contact:

Casey Hansen

MATTIO Communications

[email protected]

925.708.9127

SOURCE High Life Farms

Related Links

https://highlifefarms.com

