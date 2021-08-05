High Life Farms Launches Lift Off, a New Delta-9-THC-Effect Powdered Drink Enhancer

Available in 100mg containers of ten 10mg servings, Lift Off is the latest addition to High Life Farms' wide array of cannabis products, including HLF's Nuggies and award-winning Royal Chocolate Bars. Made with Azuca's patent-pending TiME INFUSION ™ technology that encapsulates individual cannabinoid molecules, Lift Off easily dissolves in any beverage. Lift Off offers consumers a doseable, user-friendly and discreet method to experiencing a smoker's high, making it a great alternative for consumers who are averse to cannabis inhalables or the high induced by traditional edibles.

"Lift Off is perfect for consumers who want to experience an enjoyable, manageable high without smoking or eating an edible," said High Life Farms Co-founder Ben Celani. "Our team at High Life Farms championed Lift Off from the start, correlating its high experience to relaxing in a hot tub with a glass of wine, sans hangover the next day. We're thrilled to launch Lift Off utilizing Azuca's innovative technology and bring to consumers yet another product that steps outside of the traditional cannabis edibles category."

The infused cannabinoid ingredients bypass the first-pass metabolism effect and absorb Delta-9 THC directly into the soft tissues, providing fast-acting onset within 2-15 minutes on average. By removing the first-pass metabolism effect that converts Delta-9-THC into 11-Hydroxy-THC, LiftOff offers consumers a true Delta-9 THC experience with a euphoric high reminiscent of smoking flower rather than the "couch lock" high associated with 11-Hydroxy THC. AZUCA TiME INFUSION™ removes the typical distillate flavor to make LiftOff a great tasting drink enhancer without any bitterness. Azuca also powers other successful brands and products, including Wana Brands Wana Quick Fast-Acting Gummies.

"We're proud to partner with High Life Farms and bring our fast-acting TiME INFUSION™ technology to consumers seeking a new cannabis experience," said Kim Sanchez Rael, President & CEO of Azuca. "At Azuca, we continue to push the envelope in the edibles market with fast-acting, innovative products like Lift Off, and with High Life's reputation for consistent, quality products, we're confident Lift Off will be a success."

