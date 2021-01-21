High Life Farms Launches New, Limited-Edition Release of Its Award-Winning Cannabis-Infused "Royal Chocolate Bar" Just in Time for Valentine's Day

HLF's Royal Chocolate Bar Red Velvet marries decadent milk chocolate, rich red velvet and 100mg of THC in 20, five milligram pieces, creating the perfect, shareable treat for Valentine's Day. Starting on Tuesday, January 19th, Michigan cannabis consumers can purchase HLF's new variety of its Royal Chocolate Bar at dispensaries across the Wolverine State.

"With a record number of people turning to both comfort foods and cannabis during the ongoing pandemic, we've seen unprecedented consumer demand for our infused Royal Chocolate Bar," said High Life Farms Co-founder Ben Celani. "With Valentine's Day around the corner, we created something special for the holiday that would bring consumers a little piece of comfort they can share with their loved ones during these trying times."

According to Stanford University School of Medicine, cannabis consumers were reported to have about 20% more sex than those who did not consume the plant. Researchers found that women who were daily cannabis consumers had sex an average of 7.1 times in the previous four weeks, compared with 6.0 times reported by those who denied using cannabis in the past year. In addition, other studies have also found that more frequent cannabis consumption was associated with heightened arousal, stronger orgasms and greater general sexual satisfaction for women.

"Chocolate has been known to increase feel-good chemicals and endorphins and when combined with the medicinal benefits of cannabis, our new Royal Chocolate Bar Red Velvet is a definite upgrade from the traditional box of chocolates," said High Life Farms Co-founder Vinnie Celani. "We're confident our customers are going to fall in love with the Royal Chocolate Bar Red Velvet, and as we head into 2021, we look forward to rolling out a host of new cannabis products that won't disappoint." For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/ .



