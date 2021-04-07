High Life Farms Launches Nuggies, a New Line of Bite-Sized Pretzel Cores with Infused Outer Shells, Adding to the Company's Popular Line of Award-Winning Cannabis-Infused Sweets

Available in 100mg THC packages of ten bites containing 10mg THC each, Nuggies are the latest addition to HLF's array of cannabis-infused edibles, including HLF's award-winning Royal Chocolate Bars and bite-sized Crown Jewels. To kick off the line, creamy chocolate and peanut butter coat crunchy pretzel balls lightly dusted with salt for the perfect combination of salty and sweet, echoing the latest snacking trends.

"HLF has been anticipating the Nuggies release for a long time, especially considering the monumental success we've seen with our Royal Chocolate Bar varieties," said Ben Celani, Co-founder of High Life Farms. "It's been fun experimenting with different flavors, sizes and textures for our chocolate product rollouts. Nuggies offer a snackable option for those looking for a savory contrast to our chocolate bars, making them a great addition to HLF's product portfolio. The chocolate peanut butter Nuggies have been a hit with the HLF team, so we're thrilled to finally share them with our Michigan customers and look forward to creating additional Nuggies flavors that hit it out of the park throughout the rest of the year."

High Life Farms' product launch comes at a time of major growth within the Michigan adult-use cannabis market. From 2019 to 2020, Michigan showed a 146% increase in gross merchandise value. Edibles specifically are seeing rapid growth in popularity and sales in the state's cannabis market. According to data from Headset, the edibles category in Michigan experienced a 14% rise in market share between January 2020 and December 2020. HLF's new Nuggies will help meet the growing consumer demand for alternatives to inhalable forms of cannabis during the pandemic.

Consumers can look forward to additional Nuggie varieties rolling out throughout 2021 as HLF continues to expand its retail footprint and product portfolio with continual innovation of delicious and shareable cannabis snacks.

For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/.



About High Life Farms

High Life Farms is a national privately held, vertically integrated cannabis company based in Michigan with operations in the world's largest cannabis market: California. High Life Farms' best-in-class portfolio includes cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, in-house brands, brand partnerships, white labeling solutions and ownership stakes in numerous dispensaries. The company believes in the cannabis plant's potential to improve health, wellness, happiness and that everyone should have the right to make choices that improve their personal wellbeing. For more information, visit https://highlifefarms.com/ .



