High Line Announces Support from the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation for Climate Change Programming

Building on two decades of support for the High Line by Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel and Ambassador Carl Spielvogel, this gift supports Environmental Justice learning initiatives for High Line Teens

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The High Line, the organization that originally rallied for the elevated structure's preservation and reuse as public space, starting in 1999, and now operates it as a park under a license agreement with NYC Parks, today announces that an endowment gift from the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation will support the High Line Teens program and its environmental sustainability curriculum.

Environmental sustainability is a core programmatic priority within the Teens program and its leadership development work. From April to September 2022, High Line Teen staff will visit seven public greenspaces across New York City to understand and assess each site's journey, focusing on issues around climate change and environmental justice. In addition, the teens will have opportunities to discuss climate and environmental justice with leaders in the field, including those from Environmental Justice Alliance, New Yorkers for Green Power and Infrastructure, and WE ACT. This ecological-focused programming will continue into 2023 in different forms thanks to the support of the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation.

"Because climate change is one of the most pressing challenges humanity faces, our Education team has made it a cornerstone subject to engage youth in our Teens Program. We are so grateful to acknowledge the Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation, and the longtime commitment and leadership of Founding High Line Board Member Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel, in supporting young leaders in the fight for environmental sustainability and justice," said Joshua David, the High Line's Co-Founder and Interim Executive Director.

"The Diamonstein-Spielvogel Foundation is pleased to support the outstanding educational programs of the historic High Line, which encourage the next generation to take an active role in shaping their communities, and addressing this key issue—climate change," said Dr. Barbaralee Diamonstein-Spielvogel. "Environmental sustainability, a sometimes overlooked, but closely-aligned component of preservation, is a key part of the High Line's complex and evolving story. We look forward to hearing more from these young people as they educate themselves and their communities about what New Yorkers can do to effectively meet this challenge."

As a Founding Board Member of the High Line, Dr. Diamonstein-Spielvogel helped fight against the demolition of the historic High Line structure and served on the joint committee of City and High Line representatives that selected the design team of James Corner Field Operations and Diller Scofidio + Renfro. She helped grow the High Line from a small group of community-based advocates into a strong non-profit organization that could enter into a license agreement with NYCParks and responsibly fund and manage the High Line's annual operations. She spearheaded a government relations initiative that led to over $20 million in federal construction funding toward the High Line's adaptive reuse.

