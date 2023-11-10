High Maintenance Costs and Fluctuating Raw Material Prices Pose Challenges to the Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) Market Despite Growing Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Outdoor Power Equipment Market (by Energy Source, Type, Sales Channel, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) market is poised to achieve a market value of US$36.41 billion by 2023, exhibiting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.30% during the forecasted period.

Understanding Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE)

Outdoor Power Equipment (OPE) refers to a category of equipment equipped with small motors or engines primarily used for outdoor tasks. These include devices like brush cutters, edgers, chainsaws, and power rakes. OPE is widely used by lawn and plant care providers, as well as landscape service providers for both commercial and residential purposes.

Market Segmentation

The global OPE market is segmented as follows:

Energy Source: The market divides into four segments: gas-driven, cordless, parts & attachments, and corded. Gas-driven equipment leads the market due to the presence of renewable fuel gas resources like ethanol fuel, while cordless OPE is gaining popularity for its portability and convenience. Type: Segmenting into lawn mower, chainsaw, trimmer & edger, blowers, tillers & cultivators, snow throwers, and other outdoor power equipment. Lawn mowers dominate the market, followed by trimmers and edgers, driven by the development of parks and small-scale gardens to mitigate pollution effects. Sales Channel: The market bifurcates into offline and online sales channels. Offline channels currently dominate due to the reliance on retail outlets, but the online segment is projected to register the highest CAGR.

Geographic Coverage

The global OPE market comprises four regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America holds the largest share, with significant contributions from the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth, driven by rapid urbanization and infrastructure development.

Drivers: Falling Costs of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Environmental awareness is driving the adoption of OPE with lithium-ion batteries, which are eco-friendly and cost-effective. The declining prices of these batteries have been instrumental in promoting the growth of battery-powered outdoor power equipment. Innovations in lithium-ion battery technology contribute to customer loyalty and greater demand for such equipment.

Challenges: High Maintenance Costs and Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Regular maintenance, recalibration, and repair requirements for outdoor power equipment tools increase ownership costs. High maintenance costs and fluctuating raw material prices pose challenges to market growth. Consumers in developing countries may opt for more affordable alternatives, affecting the market.

Trend: Growing Popularity of Do it Yourself (DIY) Trend

The increasing popularity of home improvement projects, including gardening, is driving the demand for outdoor power equipment. The DIY trend, amplified by online platforms and a surge in stay-at-home activities during the pandemic, presents significant opportunities for OPE retailing.

The COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted the OPE market, but later, as operations resumed across industries, demand for various outdoor power equipment witnessed strong growth. The market saw increased interest in DIY equipment and do-it-for-me (DIFM) services, particularly in the residential and commercial segments.

Analysis of Key Players

The global OPE market is relatively concentrated, with the top 5 players accounting for over 60% of the total market share. Key players include Robert Bosch GmbH, Techtronics Industries Ltd., Chervon Holdings Limited, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Husqvarna Group, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, The Toro Company, Makita Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Deere & Company, Ariens Company, and Yamabiko Corporation.

Top Impacting Factors

Growth Drivers

Rapid Urbanization

Growing Number Of Golf Club

Falling Costs of Lithium-Ion Batteries

Inclining Construction Activities

Challenges

High Maintenance Costs and Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Trends

Technological Advancements

Gardening Trend

Growing Popularity of Do it Yourself (DIY) Trend

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6p8aid

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets