High Noon Brings the Sunny Vibes this Winter with the Release of the Limited-Edition Snowbird Pack

Whether on the slopes or at the beach, the latest offering from the hard seltzer brand brings the sunshine to every sip with new flavors Plum and Raspberry along with fan favorites Peach and Lemon

MODESTO, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace winter with a splash of sunshine as Spirit of Gallo's High Noon , the #1 best tasting hard seltzer1, introduces the High Noon Snowbird Pack. This limited-edition pack is specially crafted to bring sun-kissed vibes to your sips, regardless of the weather.

The High Noon Snowbird Pack includes fan-favorite flavors Peach and Lemon, alongside two new seasonal sensations Plum and Raspberry.

Snowbirding, or migrating to warmer climates for winter months, isn't just a trend—it's a lifestyle calling out to everyone. A recent survey2 from High Noon found that 60% of 21-28 year olds yearn for a sunny escape during the frosty months, and that 1 in 10 have already taken the plunge relocating to warmer havens just to chase that winter sunshine.

"During the winter months, we know our fans seek that extra bit of sunshine in their day," said Brandon Lieb, VP of Spirit of Gallo. "We wanted to create a bright spot for fans with the High Noon Snowbird Pack, tailor-made for those embracing the sun-drenched snowbird life"

Crafted with real vodka and real juice, the High Noon Snowbird Pack includes fan-favorite flavors Peach and Lemon, alongside two new seasonal sensations:

Plum : Juicy plum flavors in a crisp, lively, sparkling drink

: Juicy plum flavors in a crisp, lively, sparkling drink Raspberry: Sweet and tart raspberry flavors in a crisp, sparkling drink

High Noon's survey also unveiled that almost 40% of individuals2 have ventured to warmer destinations during the winter months. With these four sun-inspired flavors, the High Noon Snowbird Pack is the perfect travel companion for those looking for a getaway from the chilly vibes.

With the shorter winter days ahead, the sunny hours need to be enjoyed even more. So, if you're one of the nearly two-thirds of people who prefer a winter day that includes sunshine, get out there and trade up your malt-based seltzer with the limited-edition High Noon Snowbird Pack. The packs are available for purchase starting this month, with an MSRP of $19.99 for an 8-pack of 355ml cans, and an ABV of 4.5%.

1Source: The Tasting Panel, 2023. Rated via blind tasting of industry professionals.

2Source: EJG Omnibus Wave 24 Consumer Survey, November 2023

About High Noon

High Noon premium Hard Seltzer is made with real spirits and real fruit juice, with no added sugar and gluten free. At 100 calories per can, High Noon Vodka is available in Lime, Peach, Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Pineapple, Mango, Passionfruit, Lemon and Watermelon 4-packs as well as variety 12-packs and 8-packs some which feature limited edition flavors like Kiwi, Guava, Pear, & Cranberry. High Noon Vodka Seltzer is sold as individual 355ml cans ($2.50 MSRP) and 700ml cans ($4.99), in 4-packs ($10.99 MSRP), 8-packs ($19.99 MSRP), and 12-packs ($25.99 MSRP). High Noon Tequila Seltzer is sold as an 8-pack ($21.99 MSRP). High Noon is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam Vodka, Pink Whitney, RumChata and more.

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits, now enjoyed by people around the world at occasions ranging from a day at the beach to a fine, after-dinner drink. Known best for E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam and the highly acclaimed High Noon Hard Seltzer, Spirit of Gallo also delivers RumChata, Stratusphere Gin, RumHaven and esteemed partner-owned brands such as The Dalmore, Don Fulano, and Grupo Montenegro. Spirit of Gallo portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com .

SOURCE High Noon Spirits Company