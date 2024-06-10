High Noon Celebrates the Arrival of its New Vodka Iced Tea with the Boston Vodka Iced Tea Party

One duo will have a chance to win a trip to Boston and sail aboard an 18th century style ship later this month

MODESTO, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This National Iced Tea Month, Spirit of Gallo's High Noon is celebrating the arrival of their new premium High Noon Vodka Iced Tea, made with real vodka, real iced tea and no added sugar, in historic fashion. An 18th century style ship will arrive at the Boston Harbor and host the Boston Vodka Iced Tea Party - presenting the city with 342 cases of High Noon Vodka Iced Tea*, the exact amount of tea it dumped in the harbor in 1773. The ship will sail along the city's waterfront from June 27-28 and one lucky fan and a friend will have a chance to win a trip to Boston to enjoy a private voyage.

To enter to win the once-in-a-lifetime experience, fans can head to High Noon's Instagram and comment on the brand's latest post HERE sharing why they're ready to upgrade their summer by trading up from sugar-loaded, malt-based hard teas to the all new High Noon Vodka Iced Tea. While only one lucky winner will be chosen, Bostonians will be able to see the ship docked in the Fan Pier Marina and out at sail along the Boston Harbor.

"Boston and tea go hand in hand, so when we decided to launch our new High Noon Vodka Iced Tea, there was only one city that made sense to set sail in," said Britt West, Executive Vice President and General Manager at Gallo. "The ship will be an unforgettable sight to see for Bostonians, and we're excited for a couple of fans to have the opportunity to travel to the east coast and trade up to the newest hard tea in town."

High Noon Vodka Iced Tea was unveiled last month and is available nationwide. The new hard tea is non-carbonated, contains no added sugar, and is available in four essential summer flavors – Original, Peach, Lemon, and Raspberry – each at 90 calories and 4.5% ABV with an MSRP of $19.99 in 8-packs of 355mml cans.

High Noon Vodka Iced Tea joins a growing High Noon family alongside consumer favorites like High Noon Vodka Seltzer and High Noon Tequila Seltzer. For more information on High Noon and the new line of Vodka Iced Tea, visit HighNoonSpirits.com or check them out on Instagram .

*No product will be given away, but Bostonians can purchase at their local retailers

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the United States (excluding Utah and Virginia) and the District of Columbia who are 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Starts at 9:00:00 AM ET on 6/10/24 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 6/16/24. To enter, visit https://www.instagram.com/highnoonsunsips/, find the Vodka Iced Tea Party Ship Contest Post, follow the instructions on the post to submit your entry. Your entry must start with the hashtags #HighNoonSetsSail and #HighNoonContestEntry. Subject to Official Rules. Official Rules available at https://apfco.com/secure/K401S/. Sponsor: Gallo.

About High Noon

High Noon was introduced in 2019, giving fans a more premium hard seltzer made with real spirits and encouraging them to live like the sun's always out. Just four years after its inception, the brand was crowned the #1 Spirits Brand by Volume**. High Noon offers something for everyone with High Noon Vodka Seltzer, High Noon Tequila Seltzer, and High Noon Vodka Iced Tea varieties. The Vodka Seltzer and Tequila Seltzer varieties are made with real fruit juice, and the Vodka Iced Tea variety is made with real tea. The full line up is gluten free and has no added sugar. High Noon is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam Vodka, Pink Whitney, RumChata and more.

About Spirit of Gallo

Spirit of Gallo is the third largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume and represents some of the most iconic brands in the industry including: High Noon Hard Seltzer, New Amsterdam Vodka, E&J Brandy, RumChata, Camarena Tequila, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, The Dalmore Scotch Whisky, Tequila Komos, Don Fulano Tequila, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Amaro Montenegro and Condesa Gin. The entire portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com .

