High Noon Hard Seltzer Doubles Down on Planned Fall Impressions After Exceeding Summer Sales Expectations
Sep 19, 2019, 12:23 ET
MODESTO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HIGH NOON Sun Sips, a hard seltzer made with real Vodka, real fruit juice and sparkling water, announced a heavy-up to their national campaign for the 2019 football season. Airing now through November 17 during CBS' Sunday at 1pm EDT National football coverage, the "Things Just Got Real" campaign doubles High Noon's fall impressions.
High Noon is poised to meet the growing demand of the Hard Seltzer category and will leverage the national football television audience. According to Britt West, Vice President and General Manager at E. & J. Gallo, "This new development is a major milestone for High Noon. The campaign moves our reach and scope of viewership to a much wider national audience." In addition to the new CBS professional football spots, High Noon will continue to air multiple ads on CBS Sports Cable TV throughout the college football season as well as continue with two CBS Sports.com page takeovers.
Hard Seltzers made from real Vodka and real fruit juice are rare in the category, and the 15 and 30 second television ads highlight High Noon's key distinctions. "By owning both college and professional football, we are in a unique position to showcase High Noon differentiation above all others in the category," says West.
About High Noon
High Noon crafts hard seltzer made with real vodka and real fruit juice. 4.5% ABV, Only 100 calories, with no added sugar and gluten free. Available in Black Cherry, Grapefruit, Pineapple and Watermelon. To learn more, visit highnoonsunsips.com. High Noon is available both individually and in 4-packs, priced at $2.50 MSRP for single cans and $9.99 MSRP for 4-packs.
The advertisements may be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abvTNOgkMQs and here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sTuV_fzVgyA
Contact:
Megan Stockton
E. & J. Gallo Winery
303-378-5394
megan.stockton@ejgallo.com
SOURCE High Noon
Share this article