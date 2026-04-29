High Noon Tees Up Its First Limited Flavor Drop: Meet High Noon Transfusion Vodka Seltzer

Inspired by the iconic golf course refresher, the limited-edition release launches April 29 in conjunction with a new campaign, "It's Fusion Time," to promote the product

MODESTO, Calif., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, High Noon unveiled High Noon Transfusion, its first-ever limited flavor drop, adding one of golf's most iconic serves to the brand's portfolio. Made with real vodka and real juice, the drop delivers a refreshing blend of grape, lime, and ginger in their traditional Vodka Seltzer format. High Noon Transfusion will be available nationwide beginning April 29, in limited quantities.

High Noon is debuting its first flavor drop, Transfusion, a golf-inspired vodka seltzer made with real vodka and real juice, blending grape, lime, and ginger, available nationwide while supplies last.

To emulate the iconic "drop" model, High Noon Transfusion will be released in finite allocations by market, bringing the scarcity-driven release popularized by fashion and streetwear into the ready-to-drink space.

"As the leading premium hard seltzer, High Noon has always led the category by showing up for the peak occasions of our fans' lives," said Britt West, Chief Commercial Officer at Gallo. "With our first-ever flavor drop, we're driving real excitement and urgency at retail in an increasingly crowded RTD space. Transfusion underscores our focus on winning in high-affinity occasions like the golf course, where consumers are seeking genuine refreshment—and where our real vodka and real juice proposition delivers in a way others can't."

Inspired by the most iconic drink on the course, High Noon Transfusion captures how golf—and the culture surrounding it—has evolved far beyond the fairway. As the sport continues to gain momentum as a lifestyle driver influencing how people dress, gather, and unwind, High Noon Transfusion reimagines a classic flavor rooted in tradition for modern, daytime moments. The result is a fresh take designed to travel seamlessly from the course, to beach days and backyard get-togethers.

High Noon is bringing Transfusion to life with "It's Fusion Time," a campaign that encourages prioritizing sunshine and friendship over digital noise. The program features high-impact digital storytelling and a collaboration with Good Good Golf, launching later in May with a line of branded driver covers, rope hats, and t-shirts. By blending creator-led content with a heavy presence at PGA Tour events, High Noon is ensuring Transfusion is the drink of the season.

High Noon Transfusion will be available in single-flavor 6-packs (MSRP $14.99) at select retailers nationwide beginning April 29, while supplies last. Fans can visit HighNoonSpirits.com to learn more.

About High Noon

High Noon was introduced in 2019, giving fans a more premium hard seltzer made with real spirits and encouraging them to live like the sun's always out. Just four years after its inception, the brand was crowned the #1 Spirits Brand by Volume**. High Noon offers something for everyone with High Noon Vodka Seltzer, High Noon Tequila Seltzer, and High Noon Vodka Iced Tea varieties. The Vodka Seltzer and Tequila Seltzer varieties are made with real fruit juice, and the Vodka Iced Tea variety is made with real tea. The full line up is gluten free and has no added sugar. High Noon is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, New Amsterdam Vodka, Pink Whitney, RumChata and more.

About Spirit of Gallo

Spirit of Gallo is the second largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume and represents some of the most iconic brands in the industry including: High Noon Hard Seltzer, Four Roses Bourbon, New Amsterdam Vodka, E&J Brandy, RumChata, Camarena Tequila, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, The Dalmore Scotch Whisky, Tequila Komos, Don Fulano Tequila, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Amaro Montenegro and Condesa Gin. The entire portfolio is featured on www.spiritofgallo.com.

SOURCE High Noon Spirits Company