High on Rye: Ivy Hall and Steingold's Deli Debut Chicago's First Cannabis-Infused Mustard for National Pastrami Day

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Hall Dispensary , Illinois' largest independent cannabis retailer known for its inventive culinary partnerships, is joining forces with Chicago favorite Steingold's Deli to debut a first of its kind collaboration, the "High on Rye" pastrami sandwich featuring Ivy Hall x Steingold's Cannabis Infused Mustard. The collaboration introduces Chicago's first cannabis infused mustard, created as a limited edition offering exclusively for National Pastrami Day.

Available on January 14, 2026, the limited edition offering features a 5mg infused mustard dose and will be sold at Ivy Hall Logan Square (3115 W. Armitage Ave., Chicago, IL 60647) for adults 21 and over beginning at 12 p.m., while supplies last.

"Chicago has a deep love for its food traditions, and pastrami is one of those classics," said Jonny Boucher, Director of Marketing. "Partnering with Steingold's allows us to celebrate that heritage while doing what Ivy Hall does best by creating fun, unexpected moments. And what better way to do that than pastrami on rye?"

At the heart of the collaboration is the Cannabis-Infused Mustard, developed with Steingold's culinary team. Designed to complement, not overpower, the flavors of a traditional pastrami sandwich, the infused mustard delivers a mild, balanced experience alongside the sharp, nostalgic bite deli lovers expect.

"Steingold's is all about honoring tradition while having fun with food," said Aaron Steingold, Founder. "This collaboration was a chance to play creatively without losing sight of what makes a great sandwich. The infused mustard is bold, balanced, and unmistakably Chicago."

Dubbed "High on Rye," the one-day-only activation brings together the art of the sandwich and the joy of cannabis through a playful deli-meets-dispensary experience featuring:

Limited-edition Ivy Hall x Steingold's "High on Rye" Pastrami Sandwich with Infused Mustard

Paired with a side of Chicago's own Local Style Chips

Free refreshments from Dark Matter Coffee

On-site "Ivy Consumption Lounge"

Product showcases, live Vinyl DJ set, and more!

The first 100 customers will receive a "High on Rye" Pastrami Kit, including a Steingold's sandwich + Local Style Chip combo voucher, a sample of the infused mustard, and Ivy Hall merch while supplies last.

More than a collaboration, "High on Rye" builds on the success of Ivy Hall's Pi Day Pizza collaboration with Paulie Gees, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to celebrating local partnerships and Chicago culture through thoughtful, buzzworthy activations.

Ivy Hall Dispensary is Illinois' largest independent cannabis retailer, celebrating the full cannabis experience through high-quality products, inventive culinary collaborations, and thoughtfully crafted cannabis-infused offerings. Rooted in community and driven by hospitality, Ivy Hall offers a curated selection of high-quality products, expert education, and personalized service in welcoming, thoughtfully designed spaces where feeling good matters more than simply feeling it. Moving beyond purely transactional retail, Ivy Hall is ushering in a new wave of dispensaries that prioritize connection, comfort, and discovery—an approachable alternative to the sterile and intimidating storefronts of the past. Dedicated to excellence, equity, and inclusion, Ivy Hall proudly serves communities across Illinois with ten retail locations in Bucktown, Logan Square, Peoria, Streamwood, Crystal Lake, Glendale Heights, Montgomery, Waukegan, Bolingbrook, and Edwardsville.

