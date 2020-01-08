High Peaks Plant-Based Sausage Announces Launch in the United States

COHOES, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High Peaks – the premium, all natural and plant-based sausage brand – announced today that it has launched in the United States to meet increased demand for meat alternatives. The sausage brand will introduce four flavors in multiple regions across the country, with plans to continue retail expansion throughout 2020.

"We are thrilled to launch our first plant-based sausage as the trend towards meatless diets grows," said Founder of High Peaks, Stacie Waters. "Many plant-based sausages lack flavor, and High Peaks was created to offer a satisfying, meat alternative for all diets – from vegan to flexitarian to carnivore – that is truly delicious."

High Peaks is available at select natural and mainstream grocers in New York, Connecticut, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, North Carolina and more. Retailers that have embraced the new product include Harris Teeter, Fairway Market, McCaffrey's and Lucky's Market amongst others.

Available in four flavors – Italian Style, Sweet Apple, Wild Mushroom, and Sunrise Trail Mix – High Peaks uses only clean ingredients and spices, creating a savory and rich flavor. Each variation is made primarily from white beans, green and red peppers, basil, onions, wild mushrooms, and other simple, real foods.

About High Peaks

High Peaks plant-based sausage manufactures delicious sausage made from white beans, fresh vegetables and premium seasonings. Suitable for vegetarians, vegans, carnivores and omnivores, High Peaks was designed by a third-generation sausage maker to fuel active lifestyles with real, whole foods. Always meat-free, high in protein, and non-GMO.

